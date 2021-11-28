The Stylish Tote Bag Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Both Own Is on Sale — but Not for Much Longer

Made from premium pebbled Italian leather, the Cuyana tote has a structured silhouette and spacious interior that makes it a chic and modern carryall for all of your essentials. It's fully lined with a contrasting microsuede material and features a small slit pocket that can hold a smartphone or wallet, along with a zippered one for smaller loose items. It also has two lateral leather ties that can be looped into a bow for a more secure closure. The bag normally goes for $225, but right now you can get it for $191.