The Stylish Tote Bag Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Both Own Is on Sale — but Not for Much Longer

Sometimes the best gifts come in small packages. And sometimes the best sales are the ones that rarely ever happen. In this case, we're talking about Cuyana. The luxury label is known for its pretty leather handbags that have been slung over the shoulders of influencers and celebrities alike, so it's pretty unlikely to find any of its styles on sale — until now.
Cuyana is offering 15 percent off of its best-selling handbags and wallets, including the sleek carryall that Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba both own. Meghan has been spotted with the black structured tote on numerous occasions over the past few years, and even reportedly gave her baby shower guests Cuyana bags as favors. Alba has been carrying the caramel brown version of it since as early as 2017.
Made from premium pebbled Italian leather, the Cuyana tote has a structured silhouette and spacious interior that makes it a chic and modern carryall for all of your essentials. It's fully lined with a contrasting microsuede material and features a small slit pocket that can hold a smartphone or wallet, along with a zippered one for smaller loose items. It also has two lateral leather ties that can be looped into a bow for a more secure closure. The bag normally goes for $225, but right now you can get it for $191.
Buy It! Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote, $191.25 (orig. $225); cuyana.com
Alba also once shared that she turns to Cuyana for giving gifts, because the brand "has so many different options — it allows [her] to curate a thoughtful, bundled experience for each." So if you're in need of a few options for your most stylish friends, you may want to take a page from her book and check out the other Cuyana best-sellers you can get on sale.
The brand offers an array of modular options (like this tote insert and this laptop sleeve) that you can add into its bags to make organization a breeze. We also adore this mini version of the celeb-loved tote that's now under $150.
This sale ends on Monday, November 29 at midnight ET, so make plans to shop well before then. Don't miss this rare opportunity to score some of Cuyana's beautiful and timeless pieces for less.
