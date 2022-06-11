Cutout Dresses Are a Major Summer Trend, and You Can Shop the Look Starting at $26
We've officially entered that time of year when you're likely reaching for breezy dresses to toss over your swimsuits, throw on as you head to happy hour, or wear to weddings. And while the summer heat is always good motivation to break out all those flowy options, cutout dresses specifically are proving to be a major style trend this year.
The upside of cutout dresses? Exactly where the cutouts are on a dress varies from piece to piece; the dress might feature larger cutouts in the rib cage and midriff or cutouts on the side that show off your back a bit. And hey, the cutouts mean you'll get a little breeze, which will help you stay cool. Who doesn't love a trend that pulls double duty?
Tons of celebrities have made a case for cutout dresses too, including Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, and Blake Lively, showing us that this silhouette works for any occasion, whether you're hitting the beach or attending a more formal event.
And Amazon is stocked with plenty of cutout dress options, with prices starting at $26. If you're looking to expand your warm-weather wardrobe, read on for our top picks from the site's full selection, including this maxi dress that features puffy sleeves from Amazon's in-house brand The Drop, and this "elegant" maxi from Anrabess that has a slit in addition to the cutout detail, and pairs nicely with heels and a clutch if you're attending a summer wedding.
Cutout dresses in neutral colors like black or white are solid staples to have on deck this summer because of how versatile they are. Take this short-sleeve dress, which is made of a breezy polyester and cotton blend. The short length makes it casual enough to wear as a swimsuit cover-up, while the cutouts add the stylish touch that will have you happy hour-ready. This midi bodycon tank dress is another "super comfortable" day-to-night option that has a cutout at the waist and a slit at the leg. And as one shopper pointed out, "It is the most flattering dress, especially if you have curves!"
If you're looking for bold colors, brighten up your summer days (and closet) with this tie-front button-down swing midi dress, which comes in a whopping 44 vibrant hues and patterns like sunshine yellow, and light blue.
Florals are more your style? You might want to add this V-neck mini dress or this midi satin dress to your cart, both of which have a tie front, creating a cutout at the top of the dress. One five-star reviewer described the latter, in particular, as "so beautiful and flattering" and "one of the prettiest dresses I have ever worn."
Don't miss out on the cutouts trend and take your pick from these top-rated dresses that will surely elevate your summer 'fits.
