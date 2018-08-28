3 Labor Day Weekend Outfit Ideas to Shop Now (and Wear Through Fall!)

Labor Day Weekend may be the unofficial end of summer but it also means picnics, parties, hanging out with friends and a (much needed) long weekend. No matter what you have on your calendar for the holiday hiatus – a dinner party, backyard BBQ, or brunch with friends – you can plan on looking cute and fashionable with these fool-proof outfits. The best part? Not only are they totally on trend, they’re also extremely transitional so you can wear them now and throughout the fall season! Scroll down to shop your favorite looks and get ready to rock the holiday weekend – and beyond – in style.

If You’re Going to a Dinner Party:

Dress up a pair of crop flare jeans or cut-offs (depending on the weather!) with pretty pastel hues and gorgeous statement earrings. We love the flirty watercolor floral print of this top because it works now with pastel accessories and later for fall with darker hues such as plum, burgundy, brown and black. Add a lady-like crossbody bag and white slingback kitten heels to complete the look.

Buy It! Clockwise from top left: Roxanne Assoulin earrings, $120; House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve blouse, $138; American Eagle Outfitters high-waisted crop flare jeans, $49.95; AGOLDE denim shorts, $128; Diane von Furstenberg heels, $300 and Topshop crossbody bag, $48

If You’re Going to a Backyard BBQ:

A flirty midi dress in a fun plaid print looks effortless and chic when paired with a round straw bag and lace-up espadrilles. Add a gold chain necklace and a pair of cat eye sunglasses for a ’60s Parisian vibe that is perfect for a sunny, backyard BBQ.

Buy It! Clockwise from top left: H&M sunglasses, $12.99; Reformation dress, $198; Mango straw handbag, $79.99; Soludos espadrilles, $94.90 and CAM necklace, $55

If You’re Going to Brunch with Friends:

Fashionistas everywhere love a cute and flirty tie-front crop top and this leopard print number makes for a perfect brunch top. Pair it with a distressed denim mini, a chic belt bag and some trendy ‘dad’ sneakers for a look that’s fun, fashionable and totally transitional for fall. Finish the look with a sleek pair of resin hoop earrings and you’re ready to celebrate the holiday with style and grace (and maybe even a few mimosas too!).

Buy It! Clockwise from top left: BaubleBar earrings, $36; Faithfull the Brand crop top, $109; Levi's denim skirt, $98; Nike Air Max sneakers, $160 and Rebecca Minkoff belt bag, $195

