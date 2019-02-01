Super Bowl Outfit Inspiration from Players' Supermodel Fans
These supermodels dating Super Bowl-bound football players know how to celebrate their team in style. See how Gisele Bündchen, Camille Kostek and more score outfit touchdowns
Family Fashion
Gisele Bündchen (whose husband Tom Brady is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback) and her kids Benjamin and Vivian keep it classic while celebrating, with pairing their Brady jerseys with denim.
Safety Zone
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shows off the ideal in-stadium attire during pandemic times: high-waist jeans, a crop top and an on-theme mask.
Baby Got (Quarter)Back
Of course, if you're watching the game at home, pants are fully optional – just take a cue from Camille.
Hat's My Man
As if there were any doubt for whom Gisele Bündchen is cheering, she donned her best Team Brady topper to give husband Tom (then the Patriots' star quarterback) a smooch.
Top It Off
Same pose, one year earlier: Like the QB's throwing arm, the Bradys are consistent.
Love a Logo
Olivia Culpo (who cheered on now-ex Danny Amendola before he went to the Miami Dolphins) kicked off 2018's Super Bowl weekend in a head-to-toe, color-coordinated Patriots-theme outfit, thanks to her red, white and blue pieces, which include an Alyssa Milano long-sleeve tee.
Get It Off Your Chest
Earn superfan status by doubling up with a team hat and sweater, as did Olivia Culpo.
Rep Your Team Colors
First, Gisele Bündchen revolutionized cute football attire at the 2015 Super Bowl by ditching the traditional jersey and sporting the team's colors through her red, white and blue Rails plaid button-down. Then she completely changed the game by pairing it with trendy skinny jeans, thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots and a leather jacket.
Turn a Jersey Into a Dress
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek may have played coy about her relationship with tight end Rob Gronkowski for years, but she's always been happy to sport his number on her jersey-turned-minidress. But it's not just Gronk's name she reps: the former Patriots cheerleader also rocks her own name on her custom Boston Dreaming denim jacket.
Bring the Bling
If you want to stand out in the bleachers as much as the wife of the team's quarterback does, you'll need a shimmery T-shirt of your own.
Double Up on Denim
Leave it to Olivia Culpo to elevate a plain old jersey by doubling down on the denim.
Get a Leg Up
Even if your Super Bowl night festivities are all happening from the comfort of your couch, it doesn't mean you can't stylishly rep your team! A pair of Patriot-print pants are exactly what you need.
Bundle Up like a Babe
Freezing temps can't keep Camille Kostek out of the stands. She just zips into a one piece, throws on a bedazzled beanie and keeps gloves close by for when her "We're No. 1" fingers get cold.
Stock Up on Cold Wear Accessories
A cozy "groutfit" isn't complete without a matching knit cap (Culpo's is from '47) and scarf.
Coordination Is Key
When you want to show support for your main squeeze, getting a matching accessory (like a commemorative cap) is low key and cute.
Pick a Good Parka
During the 2017 Super Bowl, Adriana was rumored to be linked to wide receiver Julian Edelman (they've since split), and it didn't take the Brazilian stunner long to master the art of cold weather dressing, bundling up in sleek high-shine outerwear and cute beanies. So simple and so stylish.
Put a Sock in It
Pair your cute cropped denim jeans with a some Patriot-print socks to make the most of your entire outfit.
Get Your Shine On
If you don't have a guy on the team to borrow a starter jacket from, you can always buy your own.
We've Got Spirit, Yes We Do
Got a big group of sports superfans? Make the most of the team spirit by making matching tees.
Hat Attack
And if this style guide taught you anything, know that there is no limit to the amount of pom-pom hats one girl can own. As Olivia once told us, they are even appropriate for the club. "You can dress it up, dress it down… it might look a little ridiculous if you're going to a club or something, but honestly you can get away with it, because everyone knows you're wearing it because you love your team."