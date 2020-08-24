10 Cute and Fun Face Masks That Are Going for $25 or Less at Amazon

If you’re ready to invest in a few face masks that are fun and express your sense of style, look no further!
In just a few months, tons of brands have launched unique and stylish face masks on Amazon. In fact, there are now over 8,000 options listed , and new ones are added every day. Shoppers can choose from all kinds of masks — adjustable, machine-washable, and even reversible designs — that are embellished with lace, covered in tie-dye, and fabricated in pretty prints. And the best part is that many of these reusable options come in sets that won’t cost you more than $25.
While some are sold individually, shoppers who want to save can opt for masks sold in bundles, which, in sets like the sequin-covered five-pack assortment , are going for as little as $1.98 apiece. The set of embroidered lace-covered face masks is another great deal, breaking down to $2.72 per piece. Sets of adorable animal-inspired coverings for kids are also available.
Those looking for more fashion-forward options should check out the array of coverings from popular brands like Veronica Beard, Cashier, Levi’s, and Wembley. There are several colors and patterns to choose from, including tie-dye, paisley, gingham, polka dot, floral, plaid, and leopard prints.
And beyond our curated assortment, you can find even more options on Amazon. Shoppers can quickly find new styles through Amazon’s list of hot new releases or its best-sellers chart , which updates hourly to reflect changing trends. Go ahead and get yourself a few that feel true to your sense of style or complement your wardrobe. They’re all reusable, ensuring they’ll get plenty of use over the next several months!
Buy It! Billy T Washable Printed Face Mask, $12.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Wembley Washable Printed Face Masks With Adjustable Earloops, $14 (orig. $16.11); amazon.com
Buy It! Quality Durables Tie-Dye Reusable Face Covering Four-Pack, $18; amazon.com
Buy It! Veronica Beard Reusable Leopard Print Face Mask, $15; amazon.com
Buy It! Cashier Tie Dye Print Reusable Face Covering, $20; amazon.com
Buy It! Levi’s Reusable Reversible Face Masks Three-Pack, $15.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Lace Embroidered Flowers Face Mask Four-Pack, $10.88; amazon.com
Buy It! Sequin-Covered MultiColor Face Mask Five-Pack, $9.89; amazon.com
Buy It! Cubcoats Kitty and Bear Face Masks Two-Pack, $14.99; amazon.com
