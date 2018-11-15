5 Pairs of Comfy, Cute Sweatpants You Can Prime Yourself for Thanksgiving Recovery

When you’ve had your fill of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving and have successfully enter a Tryptophan-induced food coma, the thought of putting on anything closely resembling real pants may seem like the hardest task in the entire world (or is it just us?). There’s nothing worse than being full, sleepy and uncomfortable post-Thanksgiving dinner, so whether you’re spending the remainder of your holiday weekend surfing the internet for Black Friday deals or continuing to devour late-night leftovers, make the right choice and do it in the comfort of these cute and stretchy sweatpants.

Don’t stress if you don’t have the perfect pair of eating pants in your dresser already. Thanks to Amazon Prime you can score these stylish sweats with free 2-day shipping. Below, five of the cutest and coziest sweatpants you can find at Amazon to ensure you’re rocking your food baby in style.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Buy It! Monrow Sweatpants, $153; amazon.com

Buy It! Velvet by Graham & Spencer Sweatpants, $139; amazon.com

Buy It! n:PHILANTHROPY Sweatpants, $188; amazon.com

Buy It! Splendid Sweatpants, $128.00; amazon.com

Buy It! SUNDRY Sweatpants, $110; amazon.com

What sweatpants are you scoring with Amazon Prime? Comment below and let us know!