7 Seriously-Discounted Shoes to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Amazon Prime Day kicked off today, and while we’re excited to score major discounts on big-ticket items like smart TVs and bed-in-a-box mattresses, we’re also just as thrilled to give our summer wardrobes a much needed refresh. The mega-retailer currently has everything from feminine dresses to celeb-approved carryalls on sale, but some of the best deals we’ve seen have been on cute shoes.

With thousands of pairs currently on sale at the mega-retailer, it can be overwhelming to sort through them all — so we did the hard work for you and combed through hundreds of options. At the end of our search, we found seven of the cutest discounted styles you can purchase now. The best part? Each pair is less than $50 (and one pair is even as low as $11)!

Some sizes are already selling out, so you’ll want to add them to your shopping cart while you still can. There’s just one caveat: To see some of the deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member — but you can sign up for a free trial to start reaping the benefits now.

From trendy mules and sleek loafers to summery sandals you can wear to the beach, keep reading to shop all our favorite picks.

Buy It! The Fix Ramsey Slingback Heels, $47.40 (orig. $79); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Casual Sandal, $11.20 (orig. $16); amazon.com *Discount taken off at checkout

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Strappy Sandals, $14 (orig. $20); amazon.com *Discount taken off at checkout

Buy It! Find. Women’s Block Heel Mule Open-Toe Sandals, $23.80 (orig. $34); amazon.com

Buy It! Puma Vikky Sneaker, $39.99 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Buy It! ONEENO Women’s Cowhide Loafers, $44.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Jen Ardor Pointed Backless Loafers, $29.59 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com