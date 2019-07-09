These Super Cute High-Waisted Bikinis Will Cost You Less Than $30

Image zoom

It’s undeniable: High-waisted bikinis are having a moment. Thanks to longtime devotees like Taylor Swift (who has been rocking them since 2010) and stars like Demi Lovato, who have adopted the trend more recently, these swimsuits are all over Hollywood. But if you don’t have a celeb budget, don’t worry — Amazon carries an insane number of high-waisted suits in a wide range of prices.

With summer now in full swing, there’s no better time to check out the retail giant’s swimwear offerings. There are tons of affordable size-inclusive bathing suits alongside more luxe offerings (did you know Amazon carries designer brands like Marc Jacobs?). And with Prime Day right around the corner, it’s the perfect place to search for accessible takes on summer’s hottest trends.

Below, we rounded up five of the cutest styles available, from sleek high-cut looks to stunning size-inclusive bikinis. The icing on the cake? Each will cost you less than $30.

Keep scrolling for details on all five bikinis, along with tips for accessorizing.

1. The Best-Seller: Pink Queen Cheeky High-Waist Bikini Set

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this high-rise bikini, which totally reminds us of Lovato’s bandeau swimsuit. With removable, adjustable straps, it’s no surprise the cheeky suit is a #1 best-seller — and it’s available in 20 trendy patterns and colors. User Ruth Martin’s five-star review says it all: “AMAZING! I received sooo many compliments and when I posted pictures of myself wearing it on social media many girls reached out to see where they could buy it because it looked cute on me! My favorite bikini ever!” Throw it on under a breezy sundress for a practical beach day ensemble.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Pink Queen Women’s Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set, $15.98–$22.99; amazon.com

2. The Versatile Size-Inclusive Pick: Yomoko Women’s Plus-Size High-Waist Bandage Bikini Set

With its lace-up accents, Yomoko’s sleek high-waisted bikini is a suit with a subtly sexy twist. Available from sizes 10 to 24 in colors like classic black, berry red, hot pink, and army green, you’ll want to wear it all summer. Just be sure to pair your favorite option with a waterproof mascara to avoid raccoon eyes at the pool.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Yomoko Women’s Plus Size High Waist Bandage Bikini Set, $16.99–$28.99; amazon.com

3. The Animal Print Option: BTFBM Women Leopard Printed High-Waisted Bikini Set

Celebs like Amal Clooney and Jennifer Lopez can’t seem to get enough leopard print this summer, and this suit is the perfect way to get in on the craze. Also available in zebra and giraffe prints, the low-cut triangle top would look great with a delicate necklace.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! BT FBM Women Casual Leopard Printed Triangle High Waisted Two Piece Bikini Set, $18.99; amazon.com

4. The One-Shoulder Set: FAFOFA Cutout High-Waist Swimsuit

Perhaps the most unique swimsuit on this list (it’s not every day you see a one-shouldered bikini), this high-waisted set tackles two additional trends with its high-rise legs and 11 bright color options. Be sure to slather on some SPF to avoid wild tanlines.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! FAFOFA Women’s Bikini Set Cutout One Shoulder High Waist Two Piece Swimsuit, $5.99–$18.99; amazon.com

5. The Ruched and Ruffled Look: Dokotoo High-Waist Strapless Smocked Bikini Set

The top of this girly suit could easily double as a festival-ready bandeau. Of course, it would still look amazing in the water, but that’s some major versatility coming from a $27 bikini. Wear it with a beach bag packed with all your summer essentials.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Women Cute High Waist Strapless Smocked Bikini Set, $15.99–$26.99; amazon.com