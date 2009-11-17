Customize Your Gifts!
FLIP VIDEO CAMERA
The Flip Video Store lets you personalize the design of their pocket-sized camcorders. Upload your own image or create a one-of-a-kind pattern or choose from a gallery of cool designs. The cameras start at $150 for 60 minutes of high-quality video on 2GB of built-in memory.
Gift It Now: Flip Video Camera, $150, at theflip.com
RETURN TO ME NECKLACE
Return To Me’s customizable necklace lets her be the design star. Each kit is totally customizable and encourages aspiring designers to unleash their creative talents by stitching into the perforated metal template whatever words, images, patterns or symbols they can dream up. Kits start at $80.
Gift It Now: Return To Me Necklace, $80, at returntome.co.uk
IOMOI TOTE BAGS
No one would ever question whether this present has been re-gifted! Iomoi puts a personalized spin on canvas totes with a design of your choosing, from preppy stripes to whimsical elephants. And the finishing touch: monogrammed initials. The small bags are $78 and the large bags are $135.
Gift It Now: Iomoi Tote Bags, at iomoi.com
REBECCA AND DREW INSIGNIA
Forget “one size fits all.” Rebecca and Drew let you perfect the fit of your shirts and dresses with sizing based on bra size, torso length and body shape. Pick all the details of your item including fabric, monograms and even buttons! Shirts start at $165 and dresses start at $270.
Gift It Now: Rebecca and Drew Insignia, at rebeccanddrew.com
ALEX AND ANI BANGLE BAR
Already a favorite of and , you can now customize a set of Alex and Ani bangles with the new make-your-own Bangle Bar on their website. Impress with your jewelry making skills, selecting the color beads, metal, style and more, starting at $32.
Gift It Now: Alex and Ani Bangle Bar, at alexandani.com
AERIE HOROSCOPE UNDIES
What’s her sign? These soft undies rendered in gorgeous colors with a horoscope sign written on back come in a cute satiny pouch and are only $10 a pair!
Gift It Now: Aerie Horoscope Undies, at aerie.com
MARK I-MARK CUSTOM PICK EYE SHADOW
Got a makeup lover in your life? Find her perfect eye shadow colors and put them into a personalized palette, with colors starting at only $4.50! Got to love a beautiful bargain.
Gift It Now: mark I-Mark Custom Pick Eye Shadow, at mark.com
LA MER WATCHES
No wonder and love the brand! Make telling the time a totally personal style statement, choosing the face, strap and optional charm jewelry for a look that any fashionista would show off in a minute. The watches start out at $84
Gift It Now: La Mer Watches, at lamercollections.com
GILES AND BROTHER CUFFS AND RINGS
Got someone on your list whose taste is the ultimate in downtown cool? This cult-favorite collection of cuffs and rings gets even hipper with a personalized stamp. Did we mention the customization is free?
Gift It Now: Giles and Brother Cuffs and Rings, at gilesandbrother.com
BONNIE MARCUS CARDS
Take a cue from , who personalized her chic thank-you notes, and put your friend’s name front and center on these sweetly illustrated cards and notepads, which start at $10.
Gift It Now: Bonnie Marcus Cards, at bonniemarcus.com
NIKE ID CLOTHING AND BAGS
What began with customized shoes (down to shoelace color!) has developed into the ability to design an entire sleek and sporty look, from the colors and materials to performance features of clothing and bags. Perfect for the sports aficionado, male or female, in your life. Shoes start at $110, and clothing begins at $35.
Gift It Now: Nike ID Clothing and Bags, at nike.com
JESSICA KAGAN CUSHMAN ZODIAC CUFFS
You may not be able to tell what’s in the stars in 2010, but you can start the year off right with these stylish black resin cuffs that feature the zodiac constellations set in sparkling crystals. No wonder and are fans! Cuffs are $85.
Gift It Now: Jessica Kagan Cushman Zodiac Cuffs, at jessicacushman.com
JENNIFER ZEUNER INITIAL NECKLACES
really loves her swirling, girly initial necklace from Jennifer Zeuner, and so will the fashionista in your life. Pick from silver, 14-karat gold or vermeil, starting at $176.
Gift It Now: Jennifer Zeuner Necklaces, at jenniferzeuner.com
BOBBI BROWN PALETTE
Shopping for the gal on the go? Pick from three to six shades for eyes, lips, cheeks and face (even foundation!) to go into a sleek black palettes from the luxe cosmetic company. The palettes start at $10 without makeup, with each shade starting at $20.
Gift It Now: Bobbi Brown Palette, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com