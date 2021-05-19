All of These Customer-Loved Summer Clothes Are Under $40 on Amazon
We're less than two weeks away from Memorial Day weekend, and that means summer will be here before you know it. If you haven't yet prepped your wardrobe for warmer weather, then you should probably check out these customer-loved summer clothes for under $40 on Amazon.
From everyday tees and tanks to super soft rompers and breezy sundresses, the customer-loved fashion section has something for every style and occasion. Keep scrolling through to check out the 17 best under-$40 pieces of summer clothing from Amazon's fashion brands.
Shop Under-$40 Summer Clothes on Amazon
- Amazon Essentials Performance Active Short, $13.90
- Amazon Essentials Swing Tank, $14.90
- Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Short, $14.90
- The Drop Sydney Short-Sleeve Cropped Crew Neck T-Shirt, $19.90
- Goodthreads Fluid Twill Button-Front Cami, $20.90
- The Drop Theresa Short Puff-Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Top, $24.90
- Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shift Dress, $25.50
- Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Romper, $25.90
- Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Romper, $25.90
- Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic, $26.90
- Daily Ritual Soft Rayon Long-Sleeve Button-Front Tunic, $29.90
- The Drop Michaela Fleece Side Slit Short, $29.90
- The Drop Natalie V-Neck Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top, $34.90
- Daily Ritual Stretch Tencel Relaxed-Fit Drawstring Jogger Pant, $34.90
- Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Relaxed-Fit Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $34.90
- Goodthreads Mid-Rise Raw Edge Denim Short, $35.90
- Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Midi Dress, $37.90
A staple piece in any summer wardrobe is a comfortable, flowy tank top. This $15 Amazon Essentials swing tank has over 1,500 five-star ratings and comes in 19 colors and patterns. It's made from a blend of viscose and elastane and has a round neckline and thick straps.
“This shirt is my favorite thing that I’ve ever bought on Amazon,” one reviewer wrote. “I love the length, the fit, and the style. I chose to knot mine for a tighter look, but I will definitely wear it loose, too. I already have more on the way!”
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Swing Tank, $14.90; amazon.com
For an easy, one-and-done look on hot summer days, consider this Amazon Essentials short-sleeve romper. It has a scoop neckline, an adjustable drawstring waist, and convenient side pockets. It's also made from a blend of viscose and elastane, which one shopper called "super soft and lightweight." You can choose from seven colors and patterns.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Romper, $25.90; amazon.com
If you're still loving the tie-dye trend, these sweat shorts from The Drop are about to become a mainstay in your summer wardrobe. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, they come in five tie-dye patterns. They also have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, side pockets, and subtle slits on both sides.
Buy It! The Drop Michaela Fleece Side Slit Short, $29.90; amazon.com
When there's a slight chill in the evening, these Daily Ritual joggers are a great option to have in your closet. They come in six solid colors, and they have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, pockets on both the front and back, and cuffs around the ankles.
“They are the perfect pants for coming out of quarantine,” a shopper said. “The material is just as comfy as sweats but looks a little nicer for being out and about. Surprisingly flattering, too! I have two pairs and am considering a third.”
Buy It! Daily Ritual Stretch Tencel Relaxed-Fit Drawstring Jogger Pant, $34.90; amazon.com
Another pants option, this Daily Ritual sleeveless jumpsuit "feels like you're wearing pajamas," according to one reviewer. It combines a scoop-neck tank top with comfy joggers and completes the look with a drawstring waist and side pockets. You can dress down the jumpsuit with sneakers and a denim jacket and dress it up with heeled sandals and statement jewelry.
Buy It! Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Relaxed-Fit Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $34.90; amazon.com
For summer get-togethers and events, this Goodthreads midi dress is a versatile piece to have on hand. It comes in both solid colors and fun prints, and it has adjustable spaghetti straps for a customizable fit. Plus, it even has pockets.
“I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this dress,” a reviewer shared. “Not only is it lightweight and perfect for the hot summer weather, but it fits like a dream! I’m a curvier woman and love the way this dress flatters my body and highlights my shape in an amazing way.”
Buy It! Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Midi Dress, $37.90; amazon.com
Shop customer favorites from Amazon's fashion brands now — once summer really hits, you'll be glad you stocked up for it.
