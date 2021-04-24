These Customer-Loved Clothes, Shoes, and Home Goods Are Majorly Discounted on Amazon This Weekend

Profile Menu
If you ever feel overwhelmed while scrolling through the endless number of pages on Amazon, you're not alone. Luckily, the retailer compiled top-rated fashion, home goods, beauty products, and more into one customer-loved hub, so you don't have to spend hours finding items with good reviews. And the best part is there's even a section dedicated to deals.
To make your life easier, we scoured the sale section and found 30 can't-miss deals. Keep reading to check out the best fashion and home deals to shop on Amazon this weekend.
The clothing section is full of affordable summer staples, including this super comfy short-sleeved dress with over 13,000 five-star ratings, a pair of flattering mid-length Levi's denim shorts, and even a ruched one-piece swimsuit that comes in 42 colors. But the one piece you can't go without is this twist-front, waffle-knit tank top.
Available in 34 colors and patterns, the top-rated tank puts an elevated twist on an everyday basic. Shoppers say it’s “very soft and lightweight” and “perfect for any occasion.” You can wear it with jean shorts and sneakers during the day and swap in dark denim and heels at night.
Buy It! Miholll Twist-Knot Waffle-Knit Tank Top, $16.14 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
For shoes and accessories, you can score a pair of Steve Madden sandals for 17 percent off and a pair of tortoise cat-eye sunglasses for over half off. If you're in the market for a new handbag, allow us to suggest this vegan leather bucket purse. It comes in 16 different colors, each with woven and leather strap options, and it's currently going for 36 percent off the original price.
Buy It! Bromen Vegan Leather Bucket Crossbody Purse, $51.29 with coupon (orig. $78); amazon.com
In the home department, you'll find deals on everything from the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker to a multifunctional coat rack with storage shelves to the Shark Apex DuoClean Corded Stick Vacuum. You can even get a set of nine glass food storage containers with lids for just $30.
The pack includes three different container shapes, each in three different sizes. They’re all oven, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe, so you can use them to meal prep or store and heat up leftovers, and then easily clean them when you’re done.
“They seal incredibly tight, and I have even traveled with one without any hint of a leak,” one reviewer wrote. “I have used them in the freezer, refrigerator, and microwave without any problems. They are easy to stack and store, [and they have] thick glass to withstand actual use and amazing lids that grip well.”
Buy It! Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
These 30 deals on customer-loved clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods are too good to pass up, so we highly recommend adding a few items to your cart before the weekend is over.
