This Is Your Last Chance to Shop These 10 Customer-Loved Fashion Deals for Under $35 Before Prime Day Ends
There are less than 12 hours left of Amazon Prime Day, so now is the time to start making your final sale purchases. Luckily, there are still tons of incredible deals available, including discounts on customer-loved fashion with over four-star ratings. And we rounded up the 10 best top-rated clothing deals for under $35 that are too good to let go to waste.
From flowy blouses and fitted athletic tank tops to butt-lifting leggings and Levi's jeans, the fashion sale section has something for everyone. Plus, you can save on popular swimsuits and comfortable bras. Keep scrolling through to check out all 10 customer-loved fashion deals before Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight PT.
Shop Customer-Loved Prime Day Fashion Deals
- LouKeith Sleeveless Halter Racerback Blouse, $12.79 (orig. $25.99)
- Baleaf High-Waist Biker Shorts with Pockets, $13.99 (orig. $20.99)
- C9 Champion Knit Premium Running Shorts, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Seasum Butt-Lifting Leggings, $15.99 (orig. $20.99)
- Cupshe Ruffled V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $18.89 (orig. $28.99)
- Lemedy Padded Yoga Tank Top, $19.19 (orig. $23.99)
- Cupshe Reversible Strappy Lace-Up Bikini, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Unbranded Sleeveless Fit-and-Flare Dress with Pockets, $25.49 (orig. $35.99)
- True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra, $30.80 (orig. $44)
- Levi's 721 High-Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $30.98 (orig. $69.50)
If you don't have a pair of bike shorts in your summer wardrobe yet, now is your chance to get super popular ones for $14. The Baleaf High-Waist Biker Shorts with Pockets have over 34,500 five-star ratings, and they're the number-one best-seller in the sports and outdoors category. They're made from a moisture-wicking and stretchy fabric with an 8-inch inseam, a high-rise waistband, and side pockets that can fit most cell phones.
"These bike shorts are the best," one reviewer wrote. "The quality is amazing. They are nice and thick, so they hold you in well. Not see-through at all, and [they] sit just above my belly button. Also seem to dry quickly from sweat."
Buy It! Baleaf High-Waist Biker Shorts with Pockets, $13.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com
Another warm-weather fashion essential, the Cupshe Strappy Lace-Up Bikini is one of the most versatile swimsuits you can buy. The bottoms are reversible, so you essentially get two top-rated bikinis for the price of one. Plus, the top has flattering ruching down the center and a racerback with a tie closure.
"This is one of the best swimsuits I've purchased," a shopper said. "I love that the bottoms have ties on the side, so you can let it out a little if you have wider hips. The rise on the bottoms is also perfect - I would say it's somewhere between a mid- to low-rise. The top is also cute and flattering. I ended up purchasing this in two colors because I liked it so much."
Buy It! Cupshe Reversible Strappy Lace-Up Bikini, $20.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
There are also tons of breezy sundresses on sale, including this sleeveless fit-and-flare dress with side pockets. It comes in 37 colors and patterns, from solid black and gray to multi-colored tie-dye and floral prints. The dress has a high neckline and is fitted through the torso before flaring out at the waist.
"This dress is so cute and so comfy," a shopper wrote. "The A-line look is slimming, the pockets are fabulous, and the length is perfect (even after I washed and dried it)! [It] can be easily dressed up or down."
Buy It! Unbranded Sleeveless Fit-and-Flare Dress with Pockets, $25.49 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
You'll even find customer-loved bras on sale, like the True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra. It's a wire-free, pullover style with slim straps that can go straight back or convert into a racerback. The bra also has removable pads and is made with a super smooth and soft microfiber fabric. You can choose from 11 colors and sizes extra small through extra large.
"This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn," a reviewer said. "It has the feel of a bralette with the support I need day to day. I am a 36C and ordered the medium, and it fit perfectly."
Buy It! True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra, $30.80 (orig. $44); amazon.com
You only have until midnight PT to shop these customer-loved fashion deals, so be sure to make your purchases sooner rather than later and shop the entire Amazon Prime Day sale here.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
- The Echo Dot and Sengled Lightbulb Set With Over 852,000 Ratings Is Under $25 for Less Than 24 Hours
- Going, Going, Gone: HP Pavilion and Lenovo Chromebook Laptop Prime Day Deals Are Ending Soon
- The Treat-Tossing Furbo Dog Camera That Pet Owners Swear By Is 30% Off for Amazon Prime Day
- This Is Your Last Chance to Shop These 10 Customer-Loved Fashion Deals for Under $35 Before Prime Day Ends