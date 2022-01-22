Shop

Amazon's Cozy Fashion Section Is Packed with Customer-Loved Loungewear for Less Than $45

Including sweatshirts, pajamas, fuzzy socks, and slippers
By Eden Lichterman January 22, 2022 03:00 AM
On days when it's just too cold to leave your home, the only appropriate outfit is a comfortable sweater and warm slippers. Luckily, Amazon has an entire section of customer-loved cozy fashion, and we found 10 options for less than $45. 

The list of loungewear includes top-rated sweatshirts, joggers, pajama sets, fuzzy socks, and slippers, starting at $9. Below, you'll find all the cozy pieces you need to stay warm and enjoy a little winter hibernation. 

Shop Customer-Loved Cozy Fashion Under $45:

The $11 Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt is a number-one best-seller on Amazon. It comes in 11 colors, and it's made from a blend of cotton and polyester with ribbing around the neckline, the cuffs, and the hemline. You can wear this staple piece with sweatpants or leggings to lounge around the house, or, if you plan to leave your home, pair it with jeans, a jacket, and comfortable sneakers. 

"This is one of the best sweatshirts I've ever owned," a reviewer wrote. "It is extremely soft. I'm long waisted and have problems finding tops that work for me. This one is perfect. I've ordered three more in different colors."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt, $11; amazon.com

If you want to feel like you're wearing a fuzzy blanket, go for the Kirundo Faux-Shearling Pullover that's on sale for $20. It has an asymmetrical stand collar that you can adjust with a zipper, two side pockets, and ribbing on the cuffs and hemline. You can choose from 24 colors and patterns and sizes S through XL. 

"I absolutely love these warm snuggly pullovers," a shopper said. "I live in Maine, and these are perfect for throwing on to go out and do errands or put on on a cold morning or night … They wash beautifully, and I air dry as the instructions say. Lots of compliments because of the zip collar design."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kirundo Faux-Shearling Pullover, $19.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Another Amazon best-seller, the Yeokou Fleece-Lined Sweatpants are a "must-have for cold weather," according to one shopper. They're made from 100 percent cotton with a fleece lining, and they have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, side pockets, and ribbed cuffs. You can choose from 20 colors and sizes XS through XXL.  

"This has been my best wardrobe purchase," a reviewer said. "This is an absolute necessity for the winter. They are comfortable, warm, and good quality. They are nice and thick, and on a day like today (a real feel of 7 degrees), I felt well protected from the wind and pretty warm."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Yeokou Fleece-Lined Sweatpants, $38.99; amazon.com

No cozy outfit is complete without slippers, and the Bearpaw Loki Slide Slippers are on sale for $40. They have a suede upper with plush sheepskin lining and a rubber outsole with non-slip traction. These slippers come in a whopping 47 colors and patterns, so you'll be sure to find a pair that match your loungewear style. 

A shopper that titled their review "Greatest slippers ever" wrote, "I live in my slippers. Especially staying at home more with the pandemic. The Bearpaw slipper is so comfortable and warm without being bulky. I highly recommend them."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bearpaw Loki Slide Slippers, $39.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Between staying inside and venturing out in the freezing weather, you deserve to treat yourself to new loungewear. Shop Amazon's entire selection of customer-loved cozy fashion here.

