Amazon's Cozy Fashion Section Is Packed with Customer-Loved Loungewear for Less Than $45

The $11 Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt is a number-one best-seller on Amazon. It comes in 11 colors, and it's made from a blend of cotton and polyester with ribbing around the neckline, the cuffs, and the hemline. You can wear this staple piece with sweatpants or leggings to lounge around the house, or, if you plan to leave your home, pair it with jeans, a jacket, and comfortable sneakers.