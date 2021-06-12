Amazon Shoppers Say These $17 High-Waisted Biker Shorts Rival Pricier Brands

"These are everything," wrote one customer. "I already own three pairs. They hold you in and stay in place. The pockets are clutch, and they don't dig into your thighs around the leg openings. Not sure why it took so long to make a proper pair of biker shorts but, by golly, this random company sure did. What I love best is the fabric is substantial. You will be able to wear these for years to come without worrying about pilling or them losing their form."