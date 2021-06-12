Amazon Shoppers Say These $17 High-Waisted Biker Shorts Rival Pricier Brands
If there's one thing we know, it's that Amazon has no shortage of affordable fashion finds. You can easily score countless summer pieces for less, from casual t-shirt dresses to flowy beach cover ups - and that's just scratching the surface of all the retailer's fashion department has to offer. The latest on our radar? The Custer's Night High-Waist Biker Shorts that come in 19 different prints for $17 each. Not only are they extremely versatile, but shoppers say they are an affordable dupe for pricier workout pairs.
The stretchy shorts have nearly 6,000 five-star ratings for a reason: The polyester and spandex material is extremely forgiving and wicks away moisture for maximum all-day comfort. The non-see-through fabric is perfect for a variety of occasions - reviewers love sporting the shorts during long runs, to the gym, and even under summer dresses. What's more, they come with two side pockets that securely hold your belongings, including your phone, "no matter how big it is."
Buy It! Custer's Night High-Waist Biker Shorts, $16.99-$20.99; amazon.com
People of all ages continually come back for more of the "buttery smooth" shorts after wearing them only once. They love that the high-waist band provides decent tummy control and doesn't slip down during high-intensity workouts. As an added bonus, they appear to have a "slimming effect" and "make your butt look great," according to reviewers.
"These are everything," wrote one customer. "I already own three pairs. They hold you in and stay in place. The pockets are clutch, and they don't dig into your thighs around the leg openings. Not sure why it took so long to make a proper pair of biker shorts but, by golly, this random company sure did. What I love best is the fabric is substantial. You will be able to wear these for years to come without worrying about pilling or them losing their form."
"I can not say enough about how much I LOVE these," said another. "The material is soft and comfortable! I wear a 16 in regular clothes and the XXL fits perfectly! The length is perfect, short enough to be cool, long enough to be modest. I had my first pair for about a week and knew I had to order more! I wear the white ones instead of underwear under my short summer dresses! Absolutely amazing!"
The top-rated biker shorts are available on Amazon in 19 prints, including solid colors, florals, and camouflage, for $17 each. Sizes range from S to XXL.
- Amazon Launched a Prime Member-Exclusive Storefront With 1,000+ Coupons on Home Essentials
- Amazon Shoppers Say These $17 High-Waisted Biker Shorts Rival Pricier Brands
- This Wildly Popular Swimsuit Has Over 15,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon, and It's on Sale
- The Internet Is Packed with Summer Fashion Deals This Weekend - Here Are the 15 Best