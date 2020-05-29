Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Shoppers Say These $25 Slides Are 'Like Walking on Air' — and They Come in 15 Colors

Warmer weather is finally here, which means it’s time to get your summer wardrobe in order. If you still haven’t found a comfy pair of sandals to rock this season, look no further than the Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandals.

Not only are the cute sandals a number-one best-seller on Amazon, with hundreds of perfect five-star reviews, but they also provide the comfort and support needed to spend an entire day on your feet. Along with a contoured cork footbed, the slip-on sandals boast cushioned heel cups and ample arch support.

The slip-on silhouette makes them easy to put on and off, while the buckled straps are fully adjustable to help you can find your perfect fit. Shoppers rave about how soft the vegan upper feels on their feet, and how the flexible rubber sole makes the sandals super easy to walk in on all types of terrains.

Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandals, $24.99

“At work I spend hours on my feet, as a result I’ve ended up with plantar fasciitis, so I look for comfort when wearing sandals,” wrote one customer. “They feel heavenly. So much support and I’m loving the cushion. It’s comfortable without looking frumpy and clunky. Another great thing is that the sole isn’t as slippery and dangerous as some other sandals of this type I’ve worn.”

“Just buy them,” said another. “These are MORE comfortable than the Birkenstocks I bought last fall. Granted I just got them but they are like walking on air. Feel SO good on my feet, look totally sexy and cute, great fit.”

There are 15 versatile colors to choose from, and while these popular sandals may look like celeb-approved Birkenstocks, they are thankfully much more affordable and will only cost you $25 a pair. With a price point this low and reviews this good, we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw these comfy slides everywhere this summer. Shop them for yourself below!

