Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, and Jennifer Aniston Have All Worn This Denim Brand — and It’s Up to 80% Off
Jeans are as low as $50
When several celebrities consistently step out in the same brand of jeans, it’s worth taking note — but what makes a brand even more appealing is a sale so good it can’t be beat. Right now, Current/Elliott has both going for it. The celeb-loved brand is known for its high-quality denim, edgy silhouettes, and experimental tailoring. And it’s currently offering an extra 40 percent discount across the entire site, including the sale section, with code SAVEMORE40.
Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, and Jennifer Aniston are just a few of the famous names who have been spotted wearing Current/Elliott over the years. While the prices attached to these clothes would normally require a splurge, the major discount has brought some pairs of jeans down to just $50. Peruse all the denim styles up for grabs, from boyfriend jeans to flared jeans, in a range of hues from light wash to even bright yellow.
Other markdowns include everything from summer dresses to jumpsuits, plus tons of comfy clothes — like this striped cotton sweatshirt for $48 (originally $198). If you’re still looking for new shorts to add to your collection for the warmer months ahead, try either these green belted shorts or these classic denim cut-off shorts on for size.
Since sitewide sales can be both overwhelming and intimidating, we’d recommend starting off by checking out the latest arrivals or going straight to the sale section (up to 80 percent off!) for the best deals. The best-sellers list is also stocked with summer essentials, including relaxed, ultra-soft tees and stretchy maxi dresses. We’ve rounded up even more worthy steals below, too.
Buy It! The Stiletto Jean, $74.40 with SAVEMORE40 (orig. $248); currentelliott.com
Buy It! The Original Ankle Boyfriend Jean, $148.80 with SAVEMORE40 (orig. $248); currentelliott.com
Buy It! The Zig-Zag Morris Jean, $69 with SAVEMORE40 (orig. $248); currentelliott.com
Buy It! The Short Sleeve Crystal Dress, $59.08 with SAVEMORE40 (orig. $178); currentelliott.com
Buy It! The B50 Dress, $89.40 with SAVEMORE40 (orig. $248); currentelliott.com
Buy It! The Agatha Mini Skirt, $68.40 with SAVEMORE40 (orig. $248); currentelliott.com
Buy It! The Percy Cotton Blouse, $74.40 with SAVEMORE40 (orig. $248); currentelliott.com
Buy It! The Isabella Sweatshirt, $100.80 with SAVEMORE40 (orig. $168); currentelliott.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.