This Stylish One-Piece Has Thousands of Five-Star Reviews — and It’s Less than $30 on Amazon

Last summer, swimwear brand Cupshe had multiple swimsuits go viral thanks to the line’s cute designs, flattering silhouettes, and low price points. And it seems the brand may go viral again this summer as its Vintage Lace One-Piece Bathing Suit is already popular among Instagram influencers and Amazon shoppers alike.

It’s easy to see what all the hype is about: The lace-trim swimsuit is cute, comfortable, and affordable. Made from a super soft and stretchy material, shoppers love that the suit comes with removable padded cups and the fact that the one-piece keeps everything in place, even while they’re swimming. But their favorite part seems to be how fashion-forward the suit is.

With a plunging neckline, cut-out back, and slightly cheeky bottom, this modern maillot is sexier than most. But the lace detailing around the neckline offsets the sultry details by adding a sweet and girly touch.

Buy It! Cupshe Vintage Lace One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.99–$29.99; amazon.com

“I got this swimsuit to wear at the beach on my honeymoon and I love it,” wrote one shopper. “It covers enough, while being sexy up top. I got a ton of compliments on the suit. It is very comfortable to wear and a good quality material. My new favorite swimsuit.”

“I LOVE THIS BATHING SUIT,” said another. “I’ve been dealing with body image issues and let me tell you, this suit covers ANY insecurities. This suit is SO slimming and flattering! I received so many compliments. Also my boobs did not pop out while swimming in the ocean so that’s a huge plus. You won’t be disappointed y’all, buy this.”

There are 13 different colors and prints available, all of which cost between $26 and $30 depending on which style you choose. So if you’re looking to buy a new figure-flattering and budget-friendly suit this summer, add the popular Cupshe one-piece to your shopping cart now.

