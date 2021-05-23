Shop

Amazon Shoppers Say This $30 One-Piece Swimsuit Feels More Expensive Than It Is 

“I feel sexy, but modest enough to be with the family”
By Maya Gandara
May 23, 2021 10:00 AM
Shopping for swimwear can be a challenge. Searching for options that are supportive, flattering, and comfortable is like digging for gold — but Amazon shoppers have proven they aren't impossible to find. According to reviewers, the Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Ruffled Swimsuit hits the mark on all three, and is even more of a steal at just $30.

The suit is available in sizes XS to XL in seven different prints, including stripes, solids, and a floral option, all of which shoppers say "look even better in person." Made from a chinlon (a derivative of nylon fabric) and spandex blend, reviewers claim the material feels high-quality and is thick enough that it isn't see-through. The ruffled neckline and double-back cross straps add a flattering touch, yet remain supportive for chests of all sizes. One person even said the design is "perfect for nursing my newborn and running around with my toddler." 

With over 1,800 five-star ratings, many customers are obsessed with how the suit "hides imperfections" and makes you "feel so pretty." One person says it's easily a dupe for suits as expensive as $100, while another said they were "worried how the mom stomach would look," but were pleasantly surprised by how "slimming the stripes are." 

"I wear a 32 DD bra normally, but the volume of my breasts has decreased considerably over the years," wrote one reviewer. "The ruffles around the neckline help camouflage some of this. I feel sexy, but modest enough to be with the family."

"This is the first one-piece I have owned since I was a child! I had no idea I had been missing out all these years," said another. "This was my first time ordering a Cupshe swimsuit, too, and I am very impressed. The material is a nice, thick, quality material, and [it] feels like a suit that will last. It supports my top, too, so I don't have to worry about it coming off. And to top it all off, it looks SO cute."

