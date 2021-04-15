This One-Piece Swimsuit with Nearly 3,000 Perfect Ratings Makes Shoppers Feel ‘Confident, Secure, and Comfortable’

Profile Menu
With swimsuit season right around the corner, it's time to start getting your warm weather wardrobe in order. And according to nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers, this ruched V-neck one-piece swimsuit is the hero piece you need in your collection.
The Cupshe swimsuit comes in 10 colors and sizes XS through XXL. It's made from a blend of nylon and spandex with padded cups, a deep V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and ruching around the midsection. The backside is slightly cheeky, but it still provides a good amount of coverage for a day of activities at the pool or the beach.
Most shoppers commented on the Amazon swimsuit's fit and versatility with other pieces in their summer wardrobes. They wore it with everything from shorts to skirts to flowy cover-ups for a cute and comfortable summertime look.
"This swimsuit is so beautiful, flattering, and comfortable," one reviewer wrote. "I never had to adjust or worry about anything slipping out. I wore it and forgot it was a swimsuit. I got a lot of compliments, and it complements my body type."
Many other shoppers shared that they wore this swimsuit throughout their pregnancies and postpartum. "This suit was amazing for my new postpartum body. I felt confident, secure, and comfortable," a customer wrote.
Another one added: "I've had a hard time finding a swimsuit that makes me feel comfortable after two pregnancies. With this swimsuit I feel great, and it does not look like a classic granny swimsuit with belly support!"
Summer will be here before you know it, and you'll be so glad you already stocked up on stylish and flattering bathing suits. Shop more colors of the Cupshe ruched V-neck one-piece swimsuit on Amazon below.
