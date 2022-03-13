This Clever Reversible Bikini Is Two Swimsuits in One, and It Only Costs $30 on Amazon
Swimsuit shopping can sometimes feel like a necessary evil. There are so many options to choose from, and it can be tough to find a style that's both cute and flattering. And don't even get us started on how expensive these small pieces of fabric can be! Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one with a clever design detail that makes it a necessary cart addition.
The Cupshe Reversible Braided Bikini comes with a bottom that, as the name suggests, can be turned inside out, effectively giving you two swimsuits for the price of one. The adjustable bottoms can be tightened or loosed via ties for a more personalized fit. The top has a bit of ruching around the bust, a deep-V neckline, and lightly padded cups, and the sturdy braided straps on the back double as support and an eye-catching design detail.
Nearly 5,000 customers have given the two-piece with a unique feature a five-star rating — but the best part? It's surprisingly affordable at $30.
You can choose between 14 patterns, like navy blue with flowers, pink with geometric shapes, and white and green stripes. The suits come in sizes XS to XXL, and the brand made a size chart (and instructions on how to measure yourself) to help you buy the one that'll fit you best. After a day at the beach, just throw the bikini into the washing machine on cold and let it air dry.
Owners praise the high-quality material and flattering fit, saying that it's "worth every penny." As one reviewer wrote, "This is the best swimsuit I have tried on, even compared to the expensive brands."
Another customer echoed that sentiment: "I got this one with very very low expectations. But I was so surprised. It looks fantastic. I feel so comfortable in this… I love this so much I am going to order a couple more in different colors. I can't say enough. Just do yourself a favor and snag this one!"
Enough said. Shop more colors of the clever bikini below.
