Reviewers Say They Get Compliments Every Time They Wear This $29 Swimsuit — and It’s on Amazon
Picking out a new bikini is similar to shopping for bras: It requires trial and error to find the perfect fit. A swimsuit should offer support and coverage in all the right places, and make you feel confident when wearing it. According to shoppers, Cupshe's Lace Up High-Waisted Bikini does both and "compliments in the best way possible" across a range of body types.
Made from a chinlon (a derivative of nylon fabric) and spandex blend, the bikini feels high-quality and offers a generous amount of stretch with every move, say reviewers. The top's lace-up back can be adjusted to accommodate chests of all sizes, and the high-waisted bottoms sit comfortably on the midsection. One person described them as the "perfect blend between high-waisted and low-rise, not too cheeky, but not granny vibes either."
Buy It! Cupshe's Lace Up High-Waisted Bikini, $26.99–$28.99; amazon.com
The bikini has 2,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who have come back for additional sets to rotate between throughout the summer. Many wrote that they get tons of compliments every time they wear the suit. With 19 different colors and prints to choose from at only $29 each, you can easily grab a few without breaking the bank, too.
"I was super shocked this actually fit and the quality is bomb," wrote one person. "I have a hard time finding affordable swimsuits that fit because of my chest. I am a 34DDD or 36DD, and the large size actually covered everything and fit perfectly. I normally wear size 8 or a medium bottoms, but the large actually fit great without any gapping issues. It is super cute and I'm excited to wear it."
"I wasn't sure about this one," shared another. "I have a larger chest that needs support, and I was worried that this suit wouldn't provide the coverage I needed. Boy, was I wrong and I'm so glad I tried this bathing suit anyway. The top is super flattering — just make sure you tie it up tightly. The colors are also perfect — I love how the top and bottom coordinate together. So glad I took a chance on this bikini, it's my new favorite!"
Head to Amazon to grab the shopper-loved Cupshe bikini for $29.
- Reviewers Say They Get Compliments Every Time They Wear This $29 Swimsuit — and It’s on Amazon
- No One But You and Your Pup Will Know This Faux Fur Rug Is Actually a Dog Bed
- Over 9,500 People Rely on This Super Quiet Tower Fan to Stay Cool All Summer Long
- Shoppers Who Live in Hot Climates Call This Shirt Dress Their Go-To for Summer — and It Starts at $17