The One Detail on This Flattering $33 Swimsuit That Has Shoppers Hooked

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Swimsuit season might look a little different this year, but that shouldn’t stop you from ordering a few new ones for summer. It could be just the motivation you need to get outside and enjoy some (socially distanced) fresh air. If you’re in the market for new swimwear, we discovered a one-piece that has Amazon shoppers hooked thanks to its flattering fit: The Cupshe Falbala swimsuit.

It’s currently on the retailer’s list of best-sellers in women’s one-piece swimsuits and has accumulated over 1,100 five-star reviews from shoppers on Amazon and the brand’s website, many of which say the suit “fits like a dream.” Made from a blend of soft nylon-like material and spandex, the Cupshe swimsuit has a tie-back design that allows for a more adjustable fit. It features a padded bra and a plunging, deep V neckline with ruffles along the hem, one of the details shoppers love most.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Love this bathing suit,” one wrote. “It fits perfectly, is very flattering, and the ruffles give it such a fun and cute look.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe Women’s Falbala One Piece Swimsuit Deep V Neck Monokini Swimsuit, $29.99–$32.99; amazon.com

“The perfect mix of modest and sexy. I love the open back,” another chimed in. “I was nervous about the ruffles, but they’re so lightweight, they just add texture without looking like shoulder pads.”

Many people who purchased the suit and left reviews are actually repeat Cupshe customers. In case you’re unfamiliar, Cupshe is the swimwear brand that went viral last summer for its seriously cute and affordable bikinis and one-pieces that were worn by influencers around the globe. It's best known for its California-inspired beachwear made with high-quality fabrics to “make you feel your absolute best.” And clearly, people keep coming back for more.

“Wow! What a perfect fit,” a shopper said about the Fabala one-piece. “This is the third Cupshe swimsuit I’ve bought that fits like a glove. It’s flattering and sexy. The fabric is thick and nice. I highly recommend this suit.”

“This swimsuit is SO cute,” another wrote. “My second Cupshe order and I think the part I’m most shocked about is how I never try something on once and it’s perfect. But these really are the best swimsuits I’ve personally ever found.”

The Cupshe one-piece comes in sizes XS to XXL in fifteen different colors and patterns, all of which cost between $29 and $33 depending on the one you choose. So if you’re looking for a one-piece swimsuit that’s both flattering and budget-friendly, go ahead and add the Cupshe Falbala swimsuit to your cart.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe Women’s Falbala One Piece Swimsuit Deep V Neck Monokini Swimsuit, $29.99–$32.99; amazon.com