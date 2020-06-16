Shoppers Are Calling This $33 Colorblock One-Piece the ‘Perfect Swimsuit’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Figure-flattering, trendy, and affordable are just three of the ways we would describe the Cupshe Bowknot One-Piece Swimsuit from Amazon — and numerous shoppers agree. Over one hundred customers have taken to the reviews section to give the $33 style a perfect five-star rating, calling it “comfortable,” “supportive,” and the “perfect swimsuit.”

So what’s all the hype about? For starters, the adorable one-piece swimsuit is from Cupshe, the brand behind last summer’s viral swimsuits that were seen on influencers and moms alike. But its flattering fit is where it truly shines: Complete with a built-in shelf bra for added support, a curve-enhancing tie-waist silhouette, and a slightly cheeky bottom, it checks all of the boxes for a fabulous-fitting swimsuit.

Moms are especially thrilled with this stylish find. “I am a new mom and still working on getting rid of some extra pounds. This bathing suit exceeded my expectations,” one customer wrote. “The quality was amazing! The top is cut low so you still have a little bit of that sexy feel even though it’s a one-piece!”

“This is probably my favorite ‘mom suit.’ It’s the perfect coverage all around,” said another, who also took time to appreciate its bright colors: “I feel like a walking Starburst… in a good way.”

Available in three fun color combos — green, pink, and orange — the Cupshe Bowknot One-Piece Swimsuit is on the fast track to becoming yet another Amazon favorite. “After putting this suit on everyone started asking me where I bought it, which is how you know it’s cute,” yet another happy customer wrote.

Scroll down to shop the bathing suit in your favorite color combo — better yet, scoop up one of each!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe Bowknot One-Piece Swimsuit, $32.99; amazon.com