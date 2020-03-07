Chrissy Teigen, Kristen Bell, and More Celebs Can't Stop Carrying Cult Gaia Handbags — and They're at Nordstrom

Image zoom Getty (2); Backgrid; Getty (2)

Every year, a trendy new “It” bag makes its way into the hands of every social media influencer, cool girl, and celebrity. But there’s one that continues to remain a favorite, even though it’s been years since it first spiked in popularity: the Cult Gaia Ark handbag.

The iconic bamboo clutch has been carried by A-listers like Jessica Alba, Beyoncé, Emma Stone, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Its signature crescent-like shape is caged,yet still functional enough to carry all of your essentials. (The same celeb-approved Ark bag is available at Nordstrom in the acrylic version.) We imagine the Ark handbag will prevail as a classic summer staple this year, but there are a few new Cult Gaia bags that have been gaining unwavering attention from Hollywood’s finest that are also worth investigating.

Chrissy Teigen proved we needed a unique stunner in our rotation when she carried the Cult Gaia Mini Astraea leather tote to her Quay Australia sunglasses launch party. The same bag has recently been toted around by Kristen Bell and Olivia Culpo. (Is this the new “It” bag? You heard it here first.) Another recent rising star from the brand is the Estelle Mini Croc Embossed leather bag, carried by Shay Mitchell and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Clearly, our closets are in need of a Cult Gaia bag ASAP.

What’s more, you can find a curated selection of Cult Gaia handbags at Nordstrom, including the fan-favorite acrylic version of the Ark bag, the “It” bag-potential Mini Astraea leather tote, and this new boho-chic beaded wooden shoulder bag that’s perfect for your next tropical vacation. Aside from handbags, the department store also offers several of the designer’s ready-to-wear accessories, like these gold Ziba dangle statement earrings.

The handbags offered at Nordstrom range from $88 to $628, which is a bit more of an investment. But no matter which one you choose, trust us when we say it’s worth the splurge — celebs, influencers, and cool girls alike have all proven you’ll continue to carry your Cult Gaia bag for years.

Buy It! Cult Gaia Small Ark Handbag, $298; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Cult Gaia Mini Astraea Leather Tote, $288–$348; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Cult Gaia Mini Coco Top Handle Bamboo Bag, $178; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Cult Gaia Cora Beaded Shoulder Bag, $158; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Cult Gaia Amber Clutch, $458; nordstrom.com

