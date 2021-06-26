Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, and Kylie Jenner Love This Maxi Dress - and We Found a $28 Lookalike on Amazon
Over the past year, tons of major celebrities have swapped out their flowy sundresses for the same body-hugging knit maxi dress. Kylie Jenner wore the Cult Gaia Serita Dress just last month, while her big sister Kourtney Kardashian wore it in Malibu last summer. Chrissy Teigen owns the dress in both beige and black, and Hailey Bieber has also posted photos rocking the maxi. Even Jennifer Lopez wore the dress last month.
Given its high-profile following, the dress is hard to find in stock. And since most of us don't have celeb-level bank accounts, a $458 dress isn't exactly practical. Luckily, we found a super similar knit maxi dress with cutouts on Amazon for $28.
The Homelex sleeveless knit maxi dress comes in five colors, including various shades of beige, true black, and bright yellow. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton and polyester with a V-neckline, a knot detail on the front, and cutouts on the sides and on the back. It has a bodycon fit, and the hemline hits right around the ankles.
You can wear this tight-fitting maxi dress for pretty much any activity or occasion you have coming up this summer. Pair it with flat sandals and a catch-all tote for a day at the beach or brunch with friends. To dress it up for a summer wedding or event, throw on a pair of strappy heeled sandals and statement jewelry.
"I was a little scared of this peep stomach, but I'm so happy I did," one reviewer wrote. "The large is a perfect fit. This is great to pack in a suitcase and slip on for vacation when you want to be cool but sexy."
Whether you hope to channel your inner Hollywood celeb, or you could use a versatile and flattering dress for summer, this V-neck, knotted-front maxi could be the one for you. Shop more colors of the Homelex knit dress on Amazon below.
