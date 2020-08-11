Those Adorable Animal Face Masks for Kids Are Now Even Easier to Carry to School

Cubcoats is making it even easier for kids to keep track of their face masks with its latest launch. Mask Buddies is its new covering that can conveniently fold up into a fun accessory.
Similar to the brand’s wildly popular transforming hoodies that go from apparel to cuddly stuffed animal, Cubcoats’ new face masks fold into miniature versions that kids can wear on their wrists so they won’t get lost. They’re made from two layers of fabric and a 100 percent cotton lining and resemble some of the most popular characters, like Pimm the Puppy , Kali the Kitty , Flynn the Foxn , and Uki the Unicorn .
Buy It! Cubcoats Mask Buddy, $12.99; cubcoats.com
Each mask measures 6.6 inches wide by 4.7 inches tall and features elastic ear loops and a moldable metal nose piece to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. When folded up, there’s a thicker elastic band that can be easily slipped on like a hair tie. Parents can choose one Mask Buddy for $12.99 or a pack of three for $24.99.
Cubcoats is also selling kids’ face masks with reversible designs of its most popular characters, including Syd Syd the Shark and Dayo the Dinosaur .
Mask Buddies and the reversible options are the latest additions to the Cubcoats mask collection . The brand released its first iteration of kids’ face masks in early June, which instantly became a hit among Amazon shoppers and celebrity children alike. According to the brand, both North West, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, have been spotted wearing the original animal masks .
As schools across the country begin to reopen for full or partial in-classroom instruction, now’s a good time to scoop up Cubcoats’ unique version of the essential for your kids.
Buy It! Cubcoats Mask Buddies 3-Pack, $24.99; cubcoats.com
Buy It! Cubcoats Reversible Face Mask 2-Pack, $19.99; cubcoats.com
