The Brand Behind Amazon’s ‘Holy Grail’ Leggings Also Makes This Ultra-Comfy $24 Workout Top

Whether you took a hiatus from exercising over the holidays or are resolving to start a new fitness routine in 2021, it's likely that your activewear wardrobe could use a bit of a facelift. After all, a cute new workout ensemble is the best motivation to get moving, right? One piece we're especially excited to add to our workout collection is the $24 CRZ Yoga Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Top from Amazon — and we think you'll love it, too.