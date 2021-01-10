The Brand Behind Amazon’s ‘Holy Grail’ Leggings Also Makes This Ultra-Comfy $24 Workout Top

Whether you took a hiatus from exercising over the holidays or are resolving to start a new fitness routine in 2021, it's likely that your activewear wardrobe could use a bit of a facelift. After all, a cute new workout ensemble is the best motivation to get moving, right? One piece we're especially excited to add to our workout collection is the $24 CRZ Yoga Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Top from Amazon — and we think you'll love it, too.
You may already be familiar with CRZ Yoga as the brand behind some of Amazon's "holy grail" leggings, and if so, you can probably guess that shoppers are just as enamored with its Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Top. In fact, the shirt has garnered nearly 2,000 five-star customer ratings to date.
Buy It! CRZ Yoga Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Top in Dark Red Slim Fit, $24; amazon.com
So, why are so many shoppers raving about this $24 top? For starters, it's made from a soft, breathable, and lightweight polyester-blend fabric with four-way compression. It also wicks away moisture to keep you dry even during some of the most strenuous types of workouts.
"Stylish, comfortable, and doesn't show sweat," one shopper wrote. "This shirt hit all the boxes for me. It has a tight, flattering fit, which I love for workout clothes…Plus, hardly any major sweat marks after a full-body sesh at the gym, which is a major win."
"I'm soooo excited to have finally found an adequate dupe for my favorite /destination:https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Ftops-long-sleeve%2FSwiftly-Tech-LS-2%2F_%2Fprod9750543" title="Lululemon Swiftly Tech long sleeve tops" context="body" sid=""/]!" a happy shopper wrote. "The fabric feels only slightly different (a bit smoother.) There's no silver thread and the arms have slightly less of a pattern on them. Aside from that (and the front design), they are pretty much spot on. If you want a Swiftly Tech knockoff, you've found it!"
Available in 14 colors — including heathered gray, fuschia, navy, and olive — the CRZ Yoga top is the perfect piece to add to your New Year's activewear wardrobe without breaking the bank. Scroll down to check out a few of our favorite colors available now at Amazon.
