These Quick-Dry Joggers Just Dropped on Amazon, and Shoppers Are Already Snapping Them Up

Image zoom

Even if the weather is slowly getting warmer (thank goodness), we’d still argue that there is room in your closet for a great pair of joggers. While many snapped up fleece-lined pairs during the winter to stay warm, shoppers have still looking for spring-ready versions. Case in point? CRZ Yoga’s Quick-Dry Lounge Joggers.

These lightweight pants have shot to the top of Amazon’s Women’s Athletic Pants category, and they’re currently best-selling new releases on the retailer’s site. But the even better news is that at only $29 each, they’re super affordable.

Image zoom

Buy It! CRZ Yoga Women’s Quick-Dry Lounge Joggers in Dark Olive, $29; amazon.com

The price isn’t the only thing great about them. The brand’s signature Feathery-Fit fabric is soft and wrinkle-resistant, so they’re great for stepping out straight from the gym to weekend brunch. They come with four large pockets (two on the side and two on the back), which are perfect for holding your keys, phones, wallet, and more. Plus, their high-rise waistbands are made similar to those of the brand’s cult-favorite leggings — stretchy and thick, but without that annoying dig-in effect common among yoga pants.

Amazon shoppers have been raving about how comfortable CRZ Yoga’s joggers are, and some compared them to other big name brands. One reviewer called them a “designer look for [a] budget price,” writing, “I was iffy about this product as I had tried pants similar in stores at Nike and Target, but these fit amazingly and were exactly what I wanted. The waistband was not too tight and the dry fit was a good mix between loose and tight.”

RELATED: The 3 Best Sales Happening This Weekend and Exactly What to Buy

“These pants were so much more than I expected when I initially ordered them,” said another. “They are light, airy, stretchy, and quality material. I’ve worn them to work (casual Friday), running errands, and I feel like they would be good for yoga! So glad I ordered these because I could eat, sleep, work, and repeat in them… they’re that comfortable!”

March is thankfully just a few more hours away, and CRZ Yoga’s quick-dry joggers are perfect for spring’s transitional weather. Grab these lightweight pants and head out to enjoy the warm days coming your way.

Image zoom

Buy It! CRZ Yoga Women’s Quick-Dry Lounge Joggers in Moonphase, $29; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! CRZ Yoga Women’s Quick-Dry Lounge Joggers in Black, $29; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.