Shoppers Are Convinced These $32 Leggings Are the Perfect Dupe for a Meghan Markle-Loved Pair

There's a reason so many people love Lululemon leggings. Despite their expensive price tag, the buttery-soft styles are some of the most coveted among customers and celebrities alike, including Meghan Markle, who owns the Align tight. But what if we told you that you could get a very similar pair for a fraction of the cost? Well, thanks to the CRZ Yoga high-waisted leggings on Amazon, now you can.
Made from a breathable and absorbent four-way stretch fabric, the moisture-wicking leggings are designed to feel like you're wearing nothing. Though the polyamide and spandex blend material is lightweight, plenty of shoppers say they're still completely squat-proof (a.k.a not see-through). Similar to the Align tights, these feature a wide, high-rise waistband with a figure-flattering tummy control panel along with an interior drawcord to help you get the perfect fit. But the thing that makes them even better (besides the price), is that they have two side pockets deep enough to hold your smartphone.
The CRZ Yoga leggings have racked up over 7,400 five-star ratings from reviewers who say they are truly the perfect affordable dupes.
"Let me tell you – these are basically Lululemon without the sticker," one wrote. "They not only look exactly the same, but the FIT and feel is identical. I was so shocked when I felt them and put them on, and it still gets me every time. For the price of one lululemon legging, you can get four leggings from here! I feel like I've struck gold with this find."
Another added, "These leggings are of a quality to rival Lululemon. They are buttery soft, provide no sneak peeks of panties, and stay put when running. The price point is perfect!"
Even professionals have said they opt for these budget-friendly leggings because they stay in place during more advanced workouts.
"I am a coach at a gym and I have tons of leggings," wrote a shopper. "Some of the girls at our gym recommended these and they are awesome! I have no problem with them being squat proof and they stay up during intense intervals — running, box jumps, jumping rope, etc. I honestly can't think of any reason I would not recommend these. Highly recommended!"
Available in sizes XXS to XL, the CRZ Yoga leggings come in 28 different colors and patterns. Depending on the size and color you choose, they'll cost you anywhere from $28 to $50 — significantly cheaper than the Lululemon leggings, which start at $98.
Like we said, you really can get that buttery-soft feel like Lulu leggings for less with a pair of the CRZ Yoga leggings.
