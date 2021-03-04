Shop

Amazon Shoppers Say These $35 Quick-Dry Joggers Rival Similar Pairs from More Expensive Brands

Treat yourself to a new pair of sweats for spring
By Eden Lichterman
March 03, 2021 10:30 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

As the snow begins to melt and plants bloom over the next few months, you may feel ready to once again venture outside. To do that, you'll need a pair of breathable pants that will move with you and protect you from the elements. Luckily, Amazon shoppers already discovered these $35 quick-dry joggers that they call "the most comfortable pants" they've ever owned.

Made from a stretchy polyamide and spandex fabric, the athletic joggers come in eight colors, including black, charcoal gray, and burnt orange. The tapered pants have a thick elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, deep pockets on both sides (with an inner section for credit cards), and a zippered pocket on the back right. You can wear these joggers for everything from a casual stroll to a miles-long hike. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Drawstring Joggers, $35; amazon.com

In the reviews section, tons of shoppers compare these pants to more expensive athleisure brands, which gives a sense of how the $35 pair stacks up against hundred-dollar options. 

"These pants are awesome and are now my 'go to' pants for so many occasions," one reviewer wrote. "Love the pockets and the fit. I have Lululemon and Athleta, and they are similar at a fraction of the price. And they wash better than Lululemon's where I have gotten pilling in the inner thigh area after just a few washings."

Another benefit of the lightweight joggers is that you can wear them for pretty much any activity — shoppers say they're perfect for "running errands, lounging around the house, or working out." Try throwing them on with a casual tee and sneakers, and you'll be set for a day of socially distant gatherings or walks outside. 

"I wear these as lounge pants quite often as they are super comfy but also durable enough for hiking," said a second shopper. "It is easy to move around in them and the pockets make them perfect for a day of running errands and still looking cute. I have and continue to recommend them to all of my friends!"

Before spring kicks into full gear, treat yourself to these $35 joggers and see for yourself if they're worth the hype. But we have to warn you — you might just find yourself going back for more colors. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Drawstring Joggers, $35; amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Drawstring Joggers, $35; amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Drawstring Joggers, $35; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com