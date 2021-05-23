Amazon Shoppers ‘Immediately Bought Another Pair’ of These $28 Athletic Shorts After Trying Them
One of the most comfortable items of clothing to wear on hot summer days is a pair of quick-dry athletic shorts. And thanks to the super stylish details on these Crz Yoga athletic shorts with a zippered pocket, you can wear your moisture-wicking shorts straight from the gym to brunch with friends.
These 4-inch running shorts come in 21 colors and patterns, and they range in size from XXS through XL. They're made from a blend of polyester and spandex and have a full interior lining that helps prevent uncomfortable chafing. You'll also find a zippered pocket on the back and internal pockets on the waistband, curved stitching on the back, and small slits on the side.
When you're working out or going for a walk, wear these shorts with a sports bra or an athletic top. To run errands or grab brunch with friends, throw on a solid-colored tank top or tee and a denim jacket.
Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given these athletic shorts a five-star rating. "These are amazing," one wrote. "They are great to work out in as well as just lounge about because they're so cute! I bought another pair immediately after trying out the first."
A second shopper wrote, "The material, fit, and look are just like Lululemon Speed shorts, but so much less expensive. Now I can afford to have many different colors! These also stay in place during my workouts. No riding up."
A third similarly added, "I would equate these to the best dupes I've ever tried."
In addition to these running shorts, Crz Yoga makes tons of other athleisure styles that are super popular on Amazon. These $26 high-waisted leggings have over 16,500 five-star ratings, while this $24 seamless racerback tank top has earned top ratings from over 2,000 shoppers. It's the perfect top to pair with your new shorts.
You can't say no to a pair of top-rated athletic shorts that shoppers say are just as good as ones that are double the price. Shop the Crz Yoga athletic shorts with pockets in more colors on Amazon below.
