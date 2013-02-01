Elayne Lodge

Hugh Hefner’s new bride Crystal Harris may have held on to her wedding dress in between their canceled first wedding and intimate second one, but now she’s ready to get rid of it — for a good cause, of course.

“I am auctioning my wedding dress with @charitybuzz to raise money for lymphoma in memory of Mary,” Harris tweeted Thursday, referring to Mary O’Connor, Hugh Hefner’s longtime secretary, who died Sunday.

In addition to the blush pink Romona Keveza gown Harris wore to get hitched to Hef on New Year’s Eve, she’s also put her satin Aruna Seth flats on the block.

You certainly can’t beat the dress for an interesting back story (or knock the charitable angle), so if the one thing your wedding is missing is a conversation-starting gown, you can bid at CharityBuzz for the next 10 days. Tell us: Would you wear a wedding dress from the Playboy Mansion?

–Alex Apatoff

