See How Crystal Kung Minkoff Got Ready for 'The Lion King' on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Celebration

Crystal Kung Minkoff is ready to paint the town pink! The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and co-founder and owner of organic coconut water brand, Real Coco, was in the Big Apple for The Lion King on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Celebration, hosted by Disney and her husband, Rob Minkoff, who co-directed the original movie. She takes PEOPLE behind the scenes, in her own words, as she gets ready for the epic event.

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on November 17, 2022 01:32 PM
01 of 11

First Comes Prep

Crystal Minkoff photo diary
Tina James

"The invite said 'Festive!' A big thank you to my glam team, Judith Ramirez and Vianey, for making me feel fabulous for a day at the theater."

02 of 11

Family Time

Crystal Minkoff photo diary
Tina James

"We love doing special trips with the kids. [The Minkoffs' seven-year-old daughter] Zoe loves theatre, so we were so excited to bring her to New York City for the first time and for the opportunity to share this special moment with her. Come to find out, she not only loves the city life ... but loves glam! We are in trouble."

03 of 11

Ring Ring, It's Bling

Crystal Minkoff photo diary
Tina James

"Mr. Choo's on the line."

04 of 11

Toast of the Town

Crystal Minkoff photo diary
Tina James

"Everyone knows I love a margarita! Skinny, no salt on the rim, and a splash of Real Coco coconut water. Cheers!"

05 of 11

A Shoe-In

Crystal Minkoff photo diary
Tina James

"A bit of bling!"

06 of 11

Ready to Go

Crystal Minkoff photo diary
Tina James

After getting all glammed up, Minkoff is ready to hit the road.

07 of 11

Salute to a Classic

Crystal Minkoff photo diary
Tina James

"Congratulations on 25 years, Disney's The Lion King!"

08 of 11

Curtain Call

Crystal Minkoff photo diary
Tina James

"The show is about to begin. Does anyone know where my Playbill is?"

09 of 11

One Great 'Circle'

Crystal Minkoff photo diary
Tina James

"After what can only be described as an epic performance, Simbas and Nalas from both past and present surprised us with a special Act 3 that brought the house down. Bravo!"

10 of 11

Party Time

Crystal Minkoff photo diary
Tina James

"Let the after party begin! The room shined a light (literally and figuratively) on the incredible cast members and crew from over the years that are a huge part of bringing the magic to the stage for the past 25 years!"

11 of 11

In the Moment

Crystal Minkoff photo diary
Tina James

"A New York minute."

