See How Crystal Kung Minkoff Got Ready for 'The Lion King' on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Celebration

01 of 11 First Comes Prep Tina James "The invite said 'Festive!' A big thank you to my glam team, Judith Ramirez and Vianey, for making me feel fabulous for a day at the theater."

02 of 11 Family Time Tina James "We love doing special trips with the kids. [The Minkoffs' seven-year-old daughter] Zoe loves theatre, so we were so excited to bring her to New York City for the first time and for the opportunity to share this special moment with her. Come to find out, she not only loves the city life ... but loves glam! We are in trouble."

03 of 11 Ring Ring, It's Bling Tina James "Mr. Choo's on the line."

04 of 11 Toast of the Town Tina James "Everyone knows I love a margarita! Skinny, no salt on the rim, and a splash of Real Coco coconut water. Cheers!"

05 of 11 A Shoe-In Tina James "A bit of bling!"

06 of 11 Ready to Go Tina James After getting all glammed up, Minkoff is ready to hit the road.

07 of 11 Salute to a Classic Tina James "Congratulations on 25 years, Disney's The Lion King!"

08 of 11 Curtain Call Tina James "The show is about to begin. Does anyone know where my Playbill is?"

09 of 11 One Great 'Circle' Tina James "After what can only be described as an epic performance, Simbas and Nalas from both past and present surprised us with a special Act 3 that brought the house down. Bravo!"

10 of 11 Party Time Tina James "Let the after party begin! The room shined a light (literally and figuratively) on the incredible cast members and crew from over the years that are a huge part of bringing the magic to the stage for the past 25 years!"