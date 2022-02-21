Cruz Beckham Shows Off Pink Buzz Cut and Tattoos on First Magazine Cover, Making Mom Victoria 'So Proud'
Cruz Beckham is making his super-stylish mom Victoria "so proud" by appearing on his first magazine cover for i-D.
Beckham, who turned 17 on Sunday, is sporting a pink buzz cut, boxers and jewelry in photos by Steven Klein, who shot his father, David Beckham, in a similar shirtless pose for Arena Homme+ back in 2000.
"Big first day as a 17-year-old!" his mother, 47, wrote on Instagram. "So proud."
The image is part of a series of five different covers for i-D's Spring 2022 issue, titled "Out of Body." (Paloma Elsesser also appears in the issue, with more cover stars to be announced this week.)
"It was one of my first ever shoots – a proper shoot!" Cruz says of posing for the pictures after years of non-professional practice while on vacation with his mother. "Every holiday we go on, my mum takes hundreds of pictures!" he says. "It's really annoying … but I think that's taught me quite a lot!"
In the cover photo Cruz is wearing white boxers by Sunspel, Balenciaga trousers, a Willy Chavarria belt, a grill by Popular Jewelry, Nike sneakers and his own chains, earrings and rings.
He's got a few tattoos, too, including a butterfly above his knee.
Though the image is reminiscent of his footballer father (hair included!), Cruz tells the magazine he's more inclined to follow in the footsteps of Victoria, also known as the Spice Girls' Posh, by pursuing a career as a recording artist.
Citing Oasis, Usher and Beyoncé as influences, Cruz is learning to play guitar, piano, drums and mandolin.
"I don't think you ever stop learning, but I'm taking my time seeing what happens," he says, adding that he's just focused now on "making the music I love" in Los Angeles, London and Miami studios with various producers helping create songs based on "personal experiences, real experiences."