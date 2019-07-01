Crocs and Vera Bradley Teamed Up on the Cutest Summer Shoe Collaboration

Image zoom

Crocs has been innovating its comfy shoe design with a ton of creative collaborations. From fanny pack attachments to high-fashion makeovers with Christopher Kane and Balenciaga, the shoe brand is branching out with its designs, and its latest collab may be the most exciting yet.

Crocs just teamed with Vera Bradley, the brand known for its pretty printed quilted bags, on a must-have collection for summer.

Vera Bradley created three colorful, paisley-and-floral-patterned designs (Mint Flowers, Firework Paisley and Starry Gardens) which were incorporated into three signature shoe styles (the clog, the ballet flat and the slide) for the debut collaborative collection. From tropical vacations to beach days and garden parties, the prints will fit with just about any summer situation.

“The Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear collection is perfect for anyone who wants to infuse their unique style with whimsical and colorful accents,” Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer at Vera Bradley, said in a statement. “Crocs’ legendary comfort, style, and value and Vera Bradley’s focus on beautiful solutions, makes this a perfect collaboration. Both Vera Bradley and Crocs fans love fashion, function and fun.”

“Crocs and Vera Bradley are both accessible brands that value individuality and self-expression, which is why we’re excited to unveil this fun, colorful project,” says Michelle Poole, Chief Product and Merchandising Officer at Crocs. “We’re confident that the Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear collection will be a head-turner for students going back to campus, moms on the go, and anyone seeking stylish comfort.”

All styles will be available in-store and online at VeraBradley.com and Crocs.com and check in at the affordable price points both brands are known for ($39.99 – $49.99).

The collection launches today and we expect the styles to sell fast. Check out each print below and snag a pair for yourself!

Buy It! Crocs Classic in Fireworks Paisley, Mint Flowers, Moonlight Garden; $49.99; verabradley.com

Buy It! Crocs Kadee in Mint Flowers and Fireworks Paisley, $39.99; verabradley.com

Buy It! Crocs Sloane in Mint Flowers, Moonlight Garden and Fireworks Paisley, $44.99; verabradley.com