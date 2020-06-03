Amazon Carries Over 40,000 Sandals — but This Is the Top-Selling Pair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re on the hunt for comfy slides for the summer, Amazon has more options than you’d need in a lifetime. The retailer currently carries over 40,000 women’s styles, from cult-favorite flip flops to "luxuriously soft" slides. But if you want to go straight to the top for the absolute best-seller, look no further than the Swiftwater sandals from Crocs (yes, that Crocs!).

The brand that’s known for its iconic clogs with tons of celebrity fans can boast its Swiftwater Sandals as Amazon’s number-one best-seller in their category. These comfortable slides have the backing of more than 3,500 shoppers who have given the shoes an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of five.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandal in Black, $17.59–$75.06; amazon.com

Reviewers love these Crocs sandals for their simple practicality. Made with the same waterproof and easy-to-clean Croslite foam material as the brand’s clogs, the Swiftwater sandals are perfect for days by the beach or the pool. Their outsoles are designed to channel water away from the center of the shoes, while the flexible and comfortable straps ensure a snug fit that won’t slip off underwater.

A shopper said that the Swiftwater sandals are “really comfortable from the get-go,” adding “they are very light and water-friendly (I know since I have worn mine at the beach). There is some arch support and those little bumps on the footbed makes me feel like I'm getting a foot massage!”

“Let's face it, the name 'Crocs' isn't usually associated with haute couture, but these sandals actually do look quite nice and boy are they comfortable,” said another shopper.

Others swear by these shoes for walking all day without sore feet. “I wore this for nine plus hours sightseeing San Diego and a trip to SeaWorld, [and] my feet have never been happier,” said a reviewer.

The Swiftwater sandals come in a huge selection of 17 different colors, so Amazon Prime members can utilize the Prime Wardrobe system to try up to eight options and only be charged for the ones they keep. Since they’re currently on sale, you can get these comfortable Crocs sandals for as little as $18 now. Shop two of the available options below.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandal in Navy, $17.59–$75.06; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandal in Rose Dust, $17.59–$75.06; amazon.com