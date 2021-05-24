These Crocs Sandals ‘Feel Like Walking on Air,’ According to Amazon Shoppers — and They Cost Just $30
Wearing new sandals out for the first time comes with a certain amount of risk. A pair that seemed perfectly painless when you tried them on can end up pinching within an hour, and the ones that you thought would be supportive enough to walk around in all day long may actually leave you sore. But with Crocs's Serena Sandals, shoppers have found true comfort from the first wear.
With over 4,700 five-star ratings, the Serena sandals are a popular shoe on Amazon, and with prices starting at $28.45, they're budget-friendly, too. They're made with the same Croslite foam as typical Crocs, and they have a slight wedge heel, which adds arch support. The straps are made of stretchy Matlite straps that shoppers say are "soft and comfortable."
Amazon shoppers recommend them for long days filled with plenty of walking. "Surprisingly good arch support and cushion," wrote one. "I wore them to the zoo on a very hot day and my feet didn't hurt at all. That is extremely rare for me, especially because I have an old ankle injury."
Another added, "These are honestly the best sandals I've had in years! They're comfortable to wear, even for a long day of walking, as they are lightweight and have plenty of cushion. They pack nearly flat in my suitcase, weigh practically nothing, and travel well. They're waterproof, and clean up easily if they get dirty. And they look stylish enough to double as dressy shoes in a pinch."
You also don't have to worry about breaking in the Crocs sandals before wearing them out. From first wear, shoppers say they feel "like being barefoot" and "like walking on air." They're sturdy enough that you don't have to worry about them breaking, either.
Some reviewers note that the sandals run a bit large, so if you have narrow feet, it may be best to go with a pair that's a half-size smaller than what you'd normally buy.
If you've yet to find your perfect pair of sandals to wear all summer long, these Crocs may just be your match.
- These Crocs Sandals ‘Feel Like Walking on Air,’ According to Amazon Shoppers — and They Cost Just $30
- Hot Sleepers Are Obsessed with This Best Cooling Blanket from Amazon That Starts at $20
- Shoppers Say This Underwear Is ‘So Soft, It's Like Wearing Nothing’
- This Lightweight Maxi Dress Has Rave Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Less Than $28