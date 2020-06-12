These Best-Selling Flip Flops with Arch Support Are Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Let’s be honest. When it comes to classic Crocs, you either love them or you hate them. Either way, the signature slingback style is just the tip of the brand’s iceberg, so to speak, and in its catalogue lies a comfy option to fit basically every personal style. Most recently, it’s the Crocs Kadee II Flip Flop that’s winning over hearts all over the internet.

The lightweight slides have been steadily climbing the Amazon best-seller list for Women’s Flip Flops and now take the crown as the retailer’s most popular style. With summer in full swing, it’s clear why the water-friendly shoes are making it into the footwear rotation of thousands of shoppers. After all, no one likes a sunken sandal!

Since they’re made with Crocs’ signature easy-to-clean foam material, each step provides a cushioned feel while their gripped footbed design prevents your foot from sliding. The popular style has amassed more than 1,800 perfect reviews from shoppers raving about their comfort and versatility, saying these sandals are permanently replacing their flip flops of the past.

“Love my Crocs flip flops! I am getting all my friends and family to try them and they love them,” said one reviewer. “They’re great quality, last a long time, are super comfy, and have great stability. I can wear these for a long day of walking — say a day at a fair — with no issues. It's nice to be able to wear sandals instead of sneakers. Started wearing these a couple years ago and they are the only style flip flops I own now. All the others have been tossed.”

Even those who typically stray away from flip flops have hit their stride with this pair. Because they’re made with plenty of arch support, one customer says walking in them has a “tennis shoe feel” that’s “supportive, sort of soft, but not too bouncy.”

As it turns out, Crocs aren’t such a divisive style after all. Right now, you can head to Amazon to shop the best-selling flip flops in nine colors.

