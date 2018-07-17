Courtesy Amazon

There is no other wacky, viral fashion product that spars a more heated debate than Crocs shoes. People either really, really dislike the foortwear or really, really love them (Mario Batali once bought 200 pairs of orange Crocs) and as we’re learning from the brand’s latest launch, there doesn’t seem to be any sentiment in-between.

The brand introduced a new high heel “Cyprus” Croc that features a two-inch heel and contains its signature foam footbed for all day comfort. The new design also features “an elegant strap design with a little more top-of-foot coverage” and the brand writes that “you’ll appreciate the subtle elastic on the straps for a more forgiving fit.”

On Twitter, many users were shocked that a high-heel Croc design exists.

I thought Mondays were bad enough but then I found out Crocs makes heels now pic.twitter.com/f8eqGHM5Uo — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) July 16, 2018

Crocs makes heels now, because we live in a very strange world | via @mashable https://t.co/hPxAdZbDR4 pic.twitter.com/rh9OR6JEy6 — Sky Alphabet Social Media (@skyalphabet) July 17, 2018

But many others were quick to point out that Crocs has been making heels for years and that this style is just a new iteration on a classic staple.

I think this story is a joke. Crocs heels aren’t new. I’ve been wearing Crocs heels as a teacher for 10 years. https://t.co/Ly0Y4Gjk9S — Kelley Collins (@KCollinsPirate) July 17, 2018

If u ever lived in a town with a high population of white women, you would know that crocs have had heels in their line for awhile……… they also have wedges & boots : https://t.co/vOsMGAGFQs — phallicpalace (@YesSarahS) July 15, 2018

The Skimm reports this am that Crocs now sells heels. I bought mine about 3-4 yrs ago…🤤 #Crocs #Crocsheels — Kay DeFilippo (@kmayflip) July 17, 2018

These are not new. I’ve been wearing croc high heels since 2008 or 9. I’ve had arthritis that kept me from wearing real shoes since 2003, so I’m gonna be sad if these are all sold out from now on. 🤣 #Crocs pic.twitter.com/lAOqNjGTES — Amie Lamm-Griffin (@littlelammco) July 17, 2018

What’s even more shocking to some Twitter users, is the fact that the $44.99 heel is now sold out — and being re-sold on Amazon for a whopping $224.75.

I don’t know what’s weirder: the fact that high heeled crocs exist or that the heeled crocs in my size are sold out. — Rahne (@rahnekat) July 15, 2018

Looks like there are more fans than haters when it comes to the high-heel design after all.