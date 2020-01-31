Crazy for Crocs! The Classic Clogs Just Spiked Over 12,000,000% in Sales on Amazon

Cros/Instagram

Whether you love Crocs or love to hate them, you can’t deny that they’re a comfortable shoe. Just like Birkenstocks and Uggs, Crocs shoes tend to get a bad rap for the way they look, but their huge following could care less — they just feel that good once you slip ‘em on. And if you thought the Crocs phase was over, well, guess again: The Classic Clogs just spiked over 12 million percent in sales on Amazon, which means tons of shoppers are coming back to the trend.

The Crocs Classic Clogs are likely rapidly rising on Amazon’s charts because select colors are on sale by up to 35 percent off right now. And while we see products on Amazon spike in sales via its Movers & Shakers charts all the time, we don’t usually see a spike so high; the last time we saw a rise this significant was for the Birkenstock Gizeh Eva flip-flops last year. But despite the insane sales spike, these Crocs have maintained a cult status on Amazon for a while now thanks to 10,000 five-star reviews from customers who think they are a “wardrobe staple.”

The Crocs come in both women’s and men’s sizes and in a whopping 57 colors, including statement-making options like Lemon, Electric Pink, and Neon Mint. The rubber shoes are known for being lightweight, extremely durable, and breathable. Plus, many self-proclaimed “Croc haters” who end up buying the shoes have left reviews detailing their unforseen love for the comfy clog.

“I have avoided Crocs… I finally bought a pair because I needed shoes that could get wet at the pool. Well, they are awesome! Very comfortable. I have arthritis in my feet and the Crocs are surprisingly supportive,” one shopper wrote. “I wear them for long drives. They are great at the dog park or in the backyard where I am likely to step in something that is very difficult to clean off sneakers, but comes off easily with a hose or a wipe from my clogs.”

The same shopper went on to say that the comfort and convenience aren’t even the best qualities of the shoe: “Best of all, I look cool in them, and I know this because the younger generation is impressed — I wore them to the beach and a toddler and a four-year-old both patted my shoes. Now I want Crocs in every color of the rainbow.”

So if you’ve loved Crocs for a long time or you’re finally giving in to see what all the fuss is about, make sure to add the Crocs Classic Clogs to your cart while they’re still on sale!