Critics' Choice Style Stars!
SANDRA BULLOCK
The winning joked of her stellar year that she was just “really happy to be invited to the party,” but she looked like the belle of the ball in her fringed, black Alberta Ferretti dress, Casadei pumps and Irit Design earrings.
DIANE KRUGER
The Inglourious Basterds star is a modern-day goddess in her bias, burnout silk Donna Karan gown, Jimmy Choo heels and upswept hairdo.
JULIANNE MOORE
Nominated for her role in A Simple Man, the iconic redhead matches her chic, crimson ruffled Lanvin dress and Bulgari ring to her long fiery locks.
ANNA KENDRICK
With her chance for an Oscar nomination still Up in the Air, the young actress enjoys her first Critics’ Choice nomination in style, standing out in a strappy, black knit Elie Saab fishtail gown, Neil Lane jewels and sleek ponytail.
ZOE SALDANA
With nominations for both Avatar and Star Trek, the actress has a reason to celebrate in her draped, shimmering platinum Jason Wu minidress with embellished heels and statement drop earrings.
EMILY BLUNT
Hitting the red carpet with her dashing fiancé, (not pictured), the best actress nominee gleams in a silver beaded Georges Chakra Couture dress with a scalloped hem, a Cecelia clutch and an Irit Design ring.
KYRA SEDGWICK
The Closer star keeps it simple but elegant in a scalloped-edge, black lace column, peep-toe pumps and loose waves.
PAULA PATTON
The Precious costar embraces her new curves – baby bump and all! – in a figure-hugging red gown and Neil Lane jewels.
CAREY MULLIGAN
Calling the experience “amazing and surreal,” the best actress nominee for An Education proves herself a quick study on the red carpet in a sophisticated, black halter gown with a bold gold necklace.
MARION COTILLARD
The Oscar winner, up for her role as a demure wife in Nine, shows off her distinctly sexier side in a bustier-topped, beaded Dior gown and glittering Chopard diamonds.
KRISTEN BELL
The When in Rome star, a presenter at the show, sticks to all black from Prada, from her sleek silk V-neck dress to her peep-toe heels and clutch.