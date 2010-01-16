Critics' Choice Style Stars!

Sandra! Diane! The stars of the big screen get seriously glam for a fun-filled night in 2010
By Melissa Liebling-goldberg January 15, 2010 10:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 11

SANDRA BULLOCK

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

The winning joked of her stellar year that she was just “really happy to be invited to the party,” but she looked like the belle of the ball in her fringed, black Alberta Ferretti dress, Casadei pumps and Irit Design earrings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

DIANE KRUGER

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

The Inglourious Basterds star is a modern-day goddess in her bias, burnout silk Donna Karan gown, Jimmy Choo heels and upswept hairdo.

3 of 11

JULIANNE MOORE

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Nominated for her role in A Simple Man, the iconic redhead matches her chic, crimson ruffled Lanvin dress and Bulgari ring to her long fiery locks.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

ANNA KENDRICK

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

With her chance for an Oscar nomination still Up in the Air, the young actress enjoys her first Critics’ Choice nomination in style, standing out in a strappy, black knit Elie Saab fishtail gown, Neil Lane jewels and sleek ponytail.

Advertisement

5 of 11

ZOE SALDANA

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

With nominations for both Avatar and Star Trek, the actress has a reason to celebrate in her draped, shimmering platinum Jason Wu minidress with embellished heels and statement drop earrings.

6 of 11

EMILY BLUNT

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Hitting the red carpet with her dashing fiancé, (not pictured), the best actress nominee gleams in a silver beaded Georges Chakra Couture dress with a scalloped hem, a Cecelia clutch and an Irit Design ring.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

KYRA SEDGWICK

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

The Closer star keeps it simple but elegant in a scalloped-edge, black lace column, peep-toe pumps and loose waves.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

PAULA PATTON

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

The Precious costar embraces her new curves – baby bump and all! – in a figure-hugging red gown and Neil Lane jewels.

Advertisement

9 of 11

CAREY MULLIGAN

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Calling the experience “amazing and surreal,” the best actress nominee for An Education proves herself a quick study on the red carpet in a sophisticated, black halter gown with a bold gold necklace.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

MARION COTILLARD

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

The Oscar winner, up for her role as a demure wife in Nine, shows off her distinctly sexier side in a bustier-topped, beaded Dior gown and glittering Chopard diamonds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

KRISTEN BELL

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

The When in Rome star, a presenter at the show, sticks to all black from Prada, from her sleek silk V-neck dress to her peep-toe heels and clutch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Melissa Liebling-goldberg