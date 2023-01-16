Sheryl Lee Ralph Credits Daughter for Golden Look at Critics Choice Awards: 'My Stylist of Choice'

Sheryl Lee Ralph kept her show-stopping award season style going at the Critics Choice Awards, and she once again has her daughter to thank.

Ralph's daughter, Ivy Maurice, 28, styled her for the event, she shared on Twitter, dressing her in a custom gold strapless gown from Haitian designer Jovana Louis. She paired the look with jewelry from Misho Designs, including circular gold earrings that matched the texture of the gown and a gold ring and bangle.

She kept her hair down, in long, natural waves, and a pop of gold eyeshadow completed the elegant look.

When Titanic star Frances Fisher commented her kudos to Maurice for her work, Ralph replied, "Yes, my daughter @Coco_Maurice has been my stylist of choice on this whole campaign!"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It wasn't the first time Ralph, 66, was styled by her fashionable daughter. At last week's Golden Globes, Ralph told E!'s Laverne Cox that Maurice had accompanied her "on this whole award train" and had a keen sense of her mother's style.

"I said, 'You get my style, Coco.' I said, 'You get me, you get the style, and let's do this.'"

The collaboration has worked out well so far, as Ralph pointed out. "And she's been winning — I've been on every best dressed list, including The New York Times and I thank my child. Every birthing pain was worth it!"

Maurice shared the honor of her mother being named among the best dressed of 2022 on Instagram, saying that while she kept it "very lowkey" that she was styling Ralph throughout this year, she is now "ready to share" and to "level up in 2023."

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

For the Globes, she wore a custom, hand-made purple Aliétte gown, which stylist Jason Rembert said took 960 hours to make. Between that regal look and her thigh-slit glamorous black dress — which, complete with a waist-length braided ponytail adorned with bling, stole the show at last year's Emmys — Ralph has been kicking things up a notch at each red carpet she attends.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It seems her fashion sense is bringing her good luck when it comes to the actual awards, too. She won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a TV show for ABC's Abbott Elementary last week — her first nomination and first Globe win ever.

At last night's Critics Choice Awards, she won yet again, taking home the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for the same role. In a heartfelt speech centered on her gratitude for those who took a chance on her, Ralph thanked the late Sidney Poitier, who she said looked at her and said, "'You're a damn good actress,'" before she starred alongside him in her 1977 debut, A Piece of the Action.

She thanked Quinta Brunson, who created, writes, produces and stars in Abbott Elementary, for saying "'Ms. Ralph, I'm not sleeping on your talent.'"

Ralph called the entire cast and crew of the hit ABC sitcom, which also claimed the award for best comedy series Sunday night, "the best cast on TV."

She ended her acceptance speech with an inspiring message to viewers around the world. "To all of you watching, come close to the screen and listen. People don't have to like you, people don't have to love you, people don't even have to respect you. But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see!"

Between the Critics Choice Awards, last week's Golden Globes, and 2022's Emmy Awards in September, Ralph has had a momentous year. Her Emmy win for outstanding supporting actress for Abbott Elementary made her just the second Black woman to win in the category — the first since Jackée Harry in 1987.

She delivered an emotional acceptance speech that's still regarded as a highlight of the year's award show, which included a brief rendition of a verse from jazz singer Diane Reeves' "Endangered Species."

Her performance earned a standing ovation from the crowd, and she wrapped up with a short message of inspiration.

Sheryl Lee Ralph. Getty

"To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," Ralph said. "This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you."