Kerry Washington Wows at 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Curve-Hugging Gown with Crystals

Kerry Washington's Critics Choice Awards red carpet look had her feeling extra sexy!

The Scandal alum, 45, stepped out on the red carpet in a strapless Giorgio Armani Privé sequined gown with an hourglass silhouette, sweetheart neckline and multicolored crystal embroidery. She paired the designer dress with Bulgari dangle earrings and Santoni shoes.

Washington, who will present on-stage at the awards show, also brought the glam with her beauty look, which included metallic purple eyeshadow and a voluminous updo.

Ahead of the carpet, she shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram reel of her getting ready. In the clip, Washington and members of her glam squad go in and out of frame as they work up to her full ensemble, which was set to Justin Timberlake and Timbaland's "SexyBack."

"Ready when you are #CrticsChoiceAwards," Washington captioned the post.

When it comes to the red carpet, Washington never disappoints. For the premiere of The School for Good and Evil, she debuted a dramatic straight-edge bob cut with blunt bangs, which she wore with a green Ralph Lauren crop-top skirt set.

"Professor of the Princesses Madam Dovey is in the house," she wrote of the look on Instagram, referencing her character in the Netflix film.

Yet elsewhere, she's also used her style expertise to help out her fellow fashion friends. At the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, she walked hand-in-hand with friend, stylist and acclaimed image architect Law Roach, who received the inaugural Stylist Award at the event.

Looking stunning in her own outfit, a custom black Vera Wang blazer dress, she also played stylist for the night, helping Roach fix the train of his polka-dot dress while he posed for his photos.

"Bowing down. Tonight we're honoring royalty, the queen herself @luxurylaw. #CFDAAwards," Washington captioned the post.

The 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards air live on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on The CW.

