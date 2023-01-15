Kate Hudson Shimmers in Daring Silver Dress and Super Long Hair at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Kate Hudson is shimmering from head to toe.

For the 28th Critics Choice Awards, the Glass Onion star, 43, opted for a floor-length Oscar de la Renta silver gown as she walked the red carpet Sunday at the awards show in Los Angeles.

Featuring silver beading, the dress fanned out into a trumpet silhouette with a sheer bottom. The daring cut of the halter-neck gown showed off Hudson's toned back, giving a peek at a bit of side boob.

She wore her blond hair long, sleek and straight, letting it reach the low backless cut of her dress. Hudson completed the ensemble with a multichain bracelet, diamond earrings and a pair of nude heels.

Hudson is on hand at this year's ceremony to present her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery costar Janelle Monáe with the SeeHer Award. The award is presented each year to someone "who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries," according to the Critics Choice Association.

During the red carpet pre-show, the cast was awarded best acting ensemble and best comedy. Hudson gushed that she was so "grateful" to be in the movie. "What an amazing thing to be nominated with all these incredible ensembles," she added.

In the movie — which also starred Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn — Hudson stood out from the crowd, thanks to her many memorable costumes. As Birdie Jay, Hudson had a sartorial flair that was unmatched by any other character, thanks to a rainbow gown that has already become one of the most iconic looks in the film.

Hudson is no stranger to iconic movie fashion moments. Her yellow Carolina Herrera dress in her 2003 film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is still one of the most popular movie dresses of all time. Hudson is well-aware that people are still re-creating her iconic look from the film, telling Byrdie in December that she's so flattered by the gesture.

The actress told the outlet why a character's wardrobe is a critical component of the movie-making process and is something she focuses on to this day.

"All of those little tiny details, they are so important to remembering and falling in love, hopefully, with a character," she explained.

Hudson shared that when it comes to her movie wardrobes, her primary intent is to use fashion to help the character's personality come through to viewers.

"Sometimes people don't take the care and time to show what these characters are like," she said. "Andie had very minimal lines, with her pencil skirts and the way she wore her hair to work. Her look was very clear. So when she got into all of her insanity and all of her crazy [later in the movie], we got to have such fun, you know?"

Hudson's fashion sense extends to the real world too. For the Critics Choice Awards nominee event earlier this month, Hudson wore a beautiful red Michael Kors dress with strategically placed cutouts that perfectly showed off her toned body.

During her Glass Onion press tour, Hudson wore hit after hit (much like Birdie Jay herself). For a December appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she wore a couture Chrome Hearts set with sheer panels down her legs, making it just daring enough to get away with on TV.

Hudson also donned a nude sequined Elie Saab look for the Glass Onion premiere in Los Angeles. The turtleneck gown featured exaggerated sleeves and a train — with sequins and paillettes all over for a dramatic look fitting of Birdie Jay.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards air live on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on The CW.