Julia Roberts Sparkles in Sequined Starburst Dress at 28th Critics Choice Awards

Julia Roberts was radiant on the 28th Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

The Gaslit star, 55, who is nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television, wore a gorgeous, black Schiaparelli gown with long sleeves and a sequin starburst pattern at the neckline — styled by Elizabeth Stewart — as she arrived Sunday evening at the awards show.

Accessorizing the look with Chopard jewels, the Lancôme ambassador kept her makeup soft and glowy, completing the look with relaxed center-parted waves and her famous megawatt smile.

Roberts is nominated for her role in Gaslit as Martha Mitchell, a political wife during who played a prominent role in exposing Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal.

She's nominated alongside Julia Garner for Inventing Anna, Lily James for Pam & Tommy, Amber Midthunder for Prey, Michelle Pfeiffer for The First Lady, and Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout.

Roberts has taken home one Critics Choice in the past, winning the award for Best Movie Actress back in 2000 for Erin Brockovich. She has been nominated five times since — including her nod at Sunday's ceremony.

Roberts' last major style moment was at the Kennedy Center Honors back in December, when she dressed in George Clooney attire head-to-toe!

For the event, the actress wore a custom black Moschino gown with collage of various framed pictures of her Ticket to Paradise costar printed across it. She paired the look with a cropped blazer by Moschino and hoop earrings by Chopard at the event, which also honored Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, composer-conductor Tania León and U2.

But while Roberts always makes herself known at carpets, she's just starting to learn more about herself. She revealed on PBS' Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on Wednesday that the man who was supposedly her great-great-grandfather, Willis Roberts, actually died before her great-grandfather was born.

That led to an understanding that she's "not a Roberts."

"On the one hand, I — truly — my mind is blown," Roberts said, after finding out she's technically a Mitchell. "And it is fascinating. And on the other hand, there's part of me that, when I'm calmer, can still wrap my arms around the idea that my family is my family. And I do prefer the name Roberts!"

The 28th Critics Choice Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on the CW.

