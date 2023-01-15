Janelle Monáe Commands Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet in See-Through Gown with Bold Cutouts

Janelle Monáe's Critics Choice Awards 2023 look is a head-to-toe vibe.

Monáe's pro, Alexandra Mandelkorn, styled the singer and actress in a custom Vera Wang Haute Couture sheer turtleneck gown featuring hand-draped ruching down the entire length of it, a train and strategically placed cutouts add some drama.

Hairstylist Nikki Helms created a hair moment to match the head-turning gown. She shared on her Instagram Story that she prepped the star's hair with Maui Moisture products, weaving her strands into tight braids and incorporating black textured yarn. She wrote, "I thought it would add some subtle coolness to her hair."

Monáe, 37, is appearing at this year's award show not just as a nominee, but as an honoree as well. She's nominated for best supporting actress for her roles as identical twins Helen and Andi Brand in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

But Monáe is also being presented with this year's SeeHer Award by her Glass Onion costar Kate Hudson. The award is presented each year to a "who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries," the Critics Choice Association states.

Their movie, which also stars Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Leslie Odom, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn, won the awards for best acting ensemble and best comedy on the red carpet. Monáe gushed about their win, saying, "We are so honored, so humbled to be here."

She added that the characters' archetypes were "so fun to play" in the movie and that "nobody wanted to go home."

"The vibes were right," she finished.

The Grammy-nominated singer has donned her fair share of fashionable looks during the Glass Onion press tour, including the gray plaid and pleated look she wore for the Netflix luncheon earlier this week. She topped off the ensemble with a bowler hat and box bag.

Also, just days ago, the actress walked the red carpet at the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala in New York City wearing a dreamy black Valentino gown with bubble sleeves and side cutouts. She also wore her hair in a Cinderella-esque bouffant with a black headband.

She also took home the award for best supporting actress for Glass Onion, presented to her by costar Craig. Monáe wrote on Instagram after her win, "Thank you to the greatest detective Benoit Blanc, I mean James Bond, I mean my friend Daniel Craig for giving me this award, being the coolest, and your kind kind humbling words."

But perhaps one of the most gorgeous gowns Monáe has worn in the past few months is the Elie Saab stunner that she wore for the Glass Onion premiere in Los Angeles last November.

The haute couture gown featured a fully feathered skirt in shades of red and black, while the strappy top was artfully crafted to only cover what was necessary.

The actress jokingly shared photos on Instagram of the night, with the caption written in the third person. "Janelle seen being present and enjoying a few soft moments on a manic Monday seconds before the last Glass Onion premiere. She couldn't wait to see her wonderful cast mates, director, and family (to show them the work we did in Greece last summer that kept her from answering her phone!) It was indeed a lovely night full of gratitude, smizes, and plump pms boobies."

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards air live on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on The CW.