Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Sheer Dress and More Than 25 Carats of Diamonds at Critics Choice Awards

The Menu star accessorized her Dior Haute Couture dress with show-stopping Tiffany & Co. jewels

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 15, 2023 07:29 PM
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy is a Dior beauty at Critics' Choice Awards 2023.

Styled by Ryan Hastings, Taylor-Joy took to the red carpet in Los Angeles wearing a sheer, nude tea-length Dior Haute Couture dress with a cheeky peek at her briefs underneath. The delicate details on the dress even give the actress a mermaid-like vibe.

Hairstylist Gregory Russell swept Taylor-Joy's signature blonde hair off her face and into a high bun with just a few wisps around her face. Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell used all Dior Beauty products on the actress' face. Eisdell kept the look subtle and glowy, giving Taylor-Joy a smokey eye and a bit of highlight.

Taylor-Joy's look is complete with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewels. For the big night, she's wearing a pendant in platinum with a diamond of over 20 carats and diamonds, Tiffany diamond studs, a Tiffany Soleste® diamond ring and a Tiffany ring with a diamond of over 5 carats.

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty

Taylor-Joy, 26, is on hand for this year's award show to present a trophy. Other presenters include Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Kate Hudson, Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and more.

Much like tonight, the Menu star showed up in style for last week's Golden Globes. Wearing a summery yellow Dior set — an elevated bandeau top and skirt — and Tiffany & Co. jewels, Taylor-Joy shone on the red carpet despite the rain.

"We had a ball," she wrote on Instagram, highlighting her bright look. She also wore a full face of Dior Beauty makeup and kept her long blonde hair sleek and straight. One side was pinned back to show off her Tiffany & Co. earring.

Click Here for All the Latest Red Carpet News and Update on Winners from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Though Taylor-Joy has become one of our favorite style stars in recent years, but previously told PEOPLE that she didn't used to like dressing this way.

"It's been so interesting because I grew up a real, real tomboy. Clothes only entered into my hemisphere when I started working, so I've been getting the craziest fashion education," she told PEOPLE in October 2021.

"It's opened me up to this whole other medium of expressing myself and having fun and enjoying it," she added.

Anya Taylor-Joy
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Since settling into her fashionable ways, Taylor-Joy has worn a number of memorable looks to strut down the red carpet.

She made a splash at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing an Oscar de la Renta inspired by 101 Dalmatians. Taylor-Joy wore a purple moiré peplum jacket over a bustier cocktail dress with a plunging neckline, custom made by Oscar de la Renta, and completed the outfit with a leopard Gigi Burris pillbox hat with black birdcage veil, leopard gloves, some sparkling Tiffany jewelry, tights and purple pumps.

"So, the inspiration for this was actually the opening sequence of 101 Dalmatians. I love the idea of very classy ladies walking their dogs," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I just tried to think about the quintessential New York woman, and somehow, we ended up here."

The 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards air live on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on The CW.

