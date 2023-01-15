Amanda Seyfried Has Wardrobe Malfunction at Critics Choice Awards as Her Dress 'Keeps Breaking'

The award-winning actress stepped out looking like a "statue" in a stunning archival Dior gown, which she later covered up with a black jacket after the "old" dress kept "ripping"

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on January 15, 2023 10:45 PM
Amanda Seyfried
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Kevin Winter/Getty

Amanda Seyfried's golden Critics Choice Awards gown tarnished as she wore it.

On Sunday, the award-winning actress hit the red carpet in a gold archival dress by the French fashion house, styled by Elizabeth Stewart. And while the metallic design glistened in photographs, The Dropout star revealed the dress wasn't fully picture perfect.

During a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, Seyfried, 37, confessed that the gown was "ripping and actually breaking."

"I'm just going to take off my dress," she joked as one of her tassel embellished sleeve slipped down her arm. Accepting the fashion circumstances, she modeled the floppy sleeve and piped, "Honestly it's old, it's beautiful!"

The design, from the label's spring-summer 2020 collection, was cut from a single piece of twisted, fringed gold lamé chiffon.

Earlier in the night, Seyfried said her look made her feel like a winner.

"It's a statue dress so if I don't get one, at least I look like one," she quipped.

Despite her fashion emergency, Seyfried has a lot to be excited about at Sunday's event. She accepted the award for best actress (limited series or movie made for television) for The Dropout (in the Dior dress!), which she teamed with Cartier jewelry, gold liquid metallic Stuart Weitzman heels, a bold red lip — Lancôme's L'Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipstick in French Touch — and chic, relaxed ponytail.

However, when taking the stage later in the evening to accept the award for best limited series for the hit Hulu series alongside her cast and crew, it appeared that Seyfried's wardrobe malfunction had gotten the best of her. The star was seen wearing a black jacket and let her hair down in loose waves to seemingly cover up the broken gown.

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

This isn't Seyfried's first time receiving praise and acclaim for her acting nor is it her first experiencing a fashion emergency.

For the virtual 2021 Golden Globes, the star's at-home glam – again styled by Stewart – featured a coral Dolce & Gabbana dress with flower-like ruffled sleeves, which Seyfried told E! put her in a "sunny, springy and glamorous" mood.

Click Here for All the Latest Red Carpet News and Update on Winners from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

But her getting ready was quite the contrary as she and her glam crew faced a fashion fiasco that saw the designer piece stuck in New Jersey for 36 hours before getting shipped off to Georgia where Seyfried was tuning in from.

