Amanda Seyfried Takes Home Critics Choice Win for 'The Dropout' Dressed Like a Golden Statue

Amanda Seyfried is truly channeling winning style at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

The actress, who is returning to the Critics Choice Awards with her second nomination, arrived to the ceremony in a metallic gold archival Dior Haute Couture gown featuring a floor-sweeping silhouette, midriff cutout and fringe embellishments.

The design, from the label's spring-summer 2020 collection, was cut from a single piece of twisted, fringed gold lamé chiffon. She teamed the look with gold liquid metallic Stuart Weitzman heels.

The Lancôme Ambassador added more sparkle with show-stopping Cartier jewelry and extra color via her bold red lip.

During her interview on CW's red carpet pre-show, Seyfried, 37, compared her vintage Dior gown to looking like the trophy of the night, joking, "If I don't get a statue at least I look like one."

Thankfully, this wasn't the case. Later on in the evening, Seyfried was one of the first stars to take home an award, winning best actress (limited series or movie made for television) for The Dropout, in which she portrays Elizabeth Holmes.

"I'm overwhelmed being able to celebrate this show like this and I'm really proud of it," Seyfried said in her acceptance speech.

Getty

On the carpet, she spoke of the work that went behind the scenes of playing the fraudulent Theranos founder. "I'm not a method actor but I went to some places I needed to go. It was the experience of a lifetime for an actor. It was what I was looking for."

And while her performance has earned much praise, she admitted that it "will be a while before I play a real person. I want to have a little less challenge, and a little more fun."

Seyfried has accumulated an outstanding roster of award season looks (be it on the red carpet or not), with the help of her stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Take, for example, the 2022 Emmys where she took home her first-ever Emmy in a floor-length Armani Privé mesh and rhinestone gown that exuded ethereal mermaid vibes.

The Italian label did not disappoint fans nor the award-winning actress who told E!, "Armani Privé - they know me like no one else."

Getty

While accepting the honor, she thanked her family — husband Thomas Sadoski, 46, and their two children, daughter Nina, 5, and their son Thomas, 1.

"And last but not least, [thank you to] my family," Seyfried said after thanking her team. "Hi, bubs, you gotta go to bed now, but thanks!"

She continued: "Thank you to my family, my mom, my husband, my dad and my kids, and my dog, Finn," she added. "Thanks so much."

The 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards air live on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on The CW.