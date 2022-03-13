Selena Gomez Makes Critics Choice Awards Debut in Gorgeous Red Gown and Some Major Ear Bling

Selena Gomez stepped out in style at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards where she was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role in Hulu's hit Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez's style continues to reign supreme on the red carpet.

The multi-hyphenate star radiated in a gorgeous red Louis Vuitton gown at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards — marking her debut at the Hollywood event where she was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role in the Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building.

The Louis Vuitton halter gown featured a long scarf as a train and crystal detailing at the neckline. She teamed the look with a Boucheron diamond arrow earring pierced through her cartilage. She finished the look with a sleek side-parted ponytail.

Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Gomez's makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a radiant rosy makeup moment featuring a variety of products from her makeup line, Rare Beauty, including Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eye Shadow in Nearly Rose, Soft Pinch Dewy Liquid Blush in Hope and Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer In Happy Sol.

Gomez's Critics Choice Awards look marks her second time on the Best Dressed list in just a few weeks. At the SAG Awards, she wow-ed in a velvet Oscar de la Renta gown and Bulgari jewelry.

The singer, Rare Beauty founder and actress told PEOPLE last year that she was amazed by the immediate praise for her Hulu show.

"My friend sent me a picture that we got 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and I just freaked out," Gomez, 29, told PEOPLE on she show's premiere date last August. "I don't know if something's going to be good — I do that all the time, with my music and everything. I just go with my gut, so I'm just so happy that people like it."

Serving as an executive producer with her costars Steve Martin (who created Only Murders), 76, and Martin Short, 71, Gomez said the comedy icons instantly welcomed her into the fold.